‘Pasapalabra’ returns this Wednesday May 13 to Antena 3 with a prime time special and starting Monday, May 18, it is installed on the network’s afternoons at 8:00 p.m.

The mythical contest returns renovated to what was his house with Roberto Leal in charge of the format. ‘Pasapalabra’ is one of the most loved formats by the audience, with 20 years of history on Spanish television, it is one of the most powerful international competitions.

The format, which will be produced by Atresmedia Studios in collaboration with ITV Studios, landed in our country in 2000 with Silvia Jato as presenter, being replaced on some occasions by Constantino Romero. Later, Jaime Cantizano would take over from this popular international competition that would become the most watched on television in those years.

Roberto Leal, master of ceremonies

Born in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), Roberto Leal is a journalist and television presenter, graduated from the University of Seville. He made himself known as one of the most charismatic reporters on the ‘España Directo’ program and was followed by many other projects as a presenter.

After participating in programs like ‘Every Day’ on Antena 3, Roberto Leal returned to this channel in 2010 to co-present the espacio 3D ’space. Later, numerous projects such as ‘Public Mirror’ or ‘You deserve it’ happened.

His latest projects on television have been conducting ‘Spain Direct’, going from being a reporter to a presenter, the latest editions of ‘Operación Triunfo’ or ‘Vaya Crack’, formats in which Leal has demonstrated his work as a solo presenter.

The structure of the program

Phase 1: The Blue Chair

Two contestants face each other to get involved in ‘Pasapalabra’. Roberto alternately asks them questions whose answer begins with the letter they have been assigned. They have 5 seconds to give the correct answer. At the second failure, the contestant is eliminated and the other participates to compete with the winner of the previous program.

Phase 2: Tests to get seconds

One of Four

Our teams face a battery of questions with four answer options. The objective is to guess which option is correct. Whether they hit or miss, the correct answer disappears, and a new option and a new question appear instead. If they fail, the turn passes to the partner. For each hit, they add two seconds on the markers.

Track

The goal is to identify a song, giving the exact title or singing the chorus. For this, there are five different tracks. The fewer tracks you use, the more seconds you get. To respond you have to hit the button and there is a rebound.

Alphabet soup

An alphabet soup appears on the screen. In it, you have to find three words related to a topic. If they pass word it will count as failure. At the fifth failure, the panel is invalidated and we move to a new one. For each complete panel, they add 5 seconds to the marker.

Where are they?

You have to solve a panel with 9 numbered squares. Before starting to play, the words that hide the 9 numbers are displayed for 2 seconds so that you can try to memorize under which number each word is hidden. If they succeed, the word is uncovered and you continue playing. If they fail, the turn passes to the partner, who will have to start from scratch with all the words covered. The team with the most uncovered words at the end of time wins 10 seconds. If they complete the panel, it takes 20 seconds.

Phase 3: El Rosco

The most characteristic proof of ‘Pasapalabra’ cannot be missed in this new stage of the program. Contestants should use the seconds accumulated during the program to complete the final panel that could win them the contest pot.

Behind their respective lecterns, the contestants of the blue and orange team will have to guess the word that is hidden behind the 25 letters of the alphabet after listening to the description made by Roberto Leal. They will only take the pot if they complete the full rosco. If neither of the two overcome the challenge, the contestant with the most letters and the fewest mistakes will be the winner and will repeat in the following program.

A prime time special

Two former contestants of ‘Pasapalabra’ will try to get a special pot of 500,000 euros. This Wednesday, in prime time, Antena 3 will broadcast a prime time special of ‘Pasapalabra’ to welcome the format that later will be installed in the afternoon of the chain from May 18.

Manel Fuentes, Chenoa, Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo They will be the famous guests who will help the contestants to get as many seconds as possible and then compete in El Rosco.

In addition, this special program will feature well-known faces such as Matías Prats, Roberto Brasero, Jorge Blass and Falete.

Starting Monday 18, in the afternoons of Antena 3

Once the prime time special of ‘Pasapalabra’ was broadcast, which will serve to kick off this new stage, the program will be installed from Monday to Friday in the afternoons of Antena 3 from 8:00 p.m. with an initial jackpot of 100,000 euros.

Among the celebrities who will help the contestants in the first installments are such well-known faces as Marta Hazas, Fernando Romay, Iñaki López, Andrea Ropero, Itzíar Castro, Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Laura Sánchez, Luis Larrodera, Cristina Pardo, Gonzalo Miró …

Antena 3 afternoons will be renewed with the arrival of ‘Pasapalabra’ and after the end of ‘El Secreto de Puente Viejo’, the most successful daily series that ends its journey. In this way, the new afternoon of Antena 3 will consist of ‘Loving is forever’, Ahora Now I fall! ’,‘ Boom! ’And‘ Pasapalabra ’.

The program presented by Roberto Leal can also be seen outside of Spain through Antena 3 Internacional.

Antena 3, the house of competitions

The return of ‘Pasapalabra’ ratifies Antena 3’s commitment to large entertainment formats that triumph beyond our borders. The arrival of this contest constitutes a great commitment of the chain for contests, a genre in which it is a leader with formats such as’ The roulette wheel of luck ‘,’ Now I fall! ‘,’ Boom! ‘Or’ Who? want to be a millionaire?

Beyond the daily contests, Antena 3 is the home of the great formats of daily entertainment and prime time. To the aforementioned are added programs such as ‘Tu cara me suena’, a Spanish format that is triumphing around the world, ‘La Voz’ or ‘Mask Singer’, which will arrive soon.

In addition, Antena 3 has the most watched daily entertainment program: ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’. After 14 seasons, the program led by Pablo Motos is still at the top of the table and has already accumulated five consecutive seasons as leader of his strip.

