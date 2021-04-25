Pasaia KE achieves a draw against Real Sociedad C (1-1)

04/25/2021 at 3:52 PM CEST

The Real society and the Pasaia KE tied to one in the match held this Sunday in the Zubieta facilities. The Real Sociedad C He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against CD Vitoria away from home (1-2) and the other before him Urduliz FT in his fiefdom (2-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Pasaia KE he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Sestao River. After the game, the San Sebastian team was placed in second position, while the Pasaia KE, for his part, is sixth at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for the Pasaitarra team, which debuted its light with a goal from Benedict at 57 minutes. The local team put the tables thanks to a goal from Cortajarena in the 64th minute, ending the established time with a score of 1-1 on the scoreboard.

At the moment, the Real society he is left with 47 points and the Pasaia KE with 35 points.

The next day the Real Sociedad C will be measured with the Urduliz FT, while the pasaitarra team will play their match against the SD Gernika.

Data sheetReal Sociedad C:Arana, Carbonell, Zoilo, Zubillaga, Dadie, Cortajarena, Magunacelaya, Lespinasse, Igor Irazu, Peru Larrañaga and Jon BaldaPasaia KE:Ibon, Sukia, Olasagasti, Olaciregui, Sansinenea, Benito, Ander Saenz, Alberdi, Oyarzabal, Aratz and Ekain AzkuneStadium:Zubieta facilitiesGoals:Benito (0-1, min. 57) and Cortajarena (1-1, min. 64)