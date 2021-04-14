Partying! Noelia looks happy, dancing inside her car | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman Noelia, in her most recent Instagram post, shared a video where she looks radiant and very happy, this because she is on her way to somewhere in a truck that seems to include the party with some lights and others, the beautiful Puerto Rican is dancing a little very entertaining.

Noelia She always manages to surprise her followers thanks to the varied content that we find on her Instagram, despite the fact that what they like the most is seeing her with few items of clothing, they have no problem with seeing other facets of the artist.

Something that characterizes the businesswoman who owns Noelicious is that he always maintains a flirtatious smile in all the content he shares, which is why he continues to be one of the most beloved personalities by his fans.

The video was shared less than an hour ago, although she did not write any description, just to see her happiest listening to Patrick Hernández’s song – Born To Be Alive, Internet users surely caught his energy and moved their head or feet a bit as a sign of support.

While she was very concentrated, checking her cell phone and moving her head and shoulders a little, she realized that they were recording her and immediately she released without any regret.

How cute, beautiful Noelia, “” Always beautiful, “wrote some fans.

She recently had an interview in a well-known informational program where she revealed some details of her case related to the abuse that she lived through approximately 15 years ago, several fans let her know that they saw her and that they continue to support her as she does with Frida today. Sofia.

With more than 20 years of career Noelia has managed to stay in the public’s taste, her music continues to be one of the favorites that despite having been in the market for so long has managed to revolutionize the industry as several artists have released covers of her melodies, the most popular is “Tú”, one of the Puerto Rican’s greatest hits.

With more than two thousand reproductions and 38 minutes after having shared this video on Instagram, the interpreter of “Candela” captivated her fans not only because of her way of dancing while still sitting, but also because she also had a long-sleeved blouse and transparent, showing a little her cute charms, from the side you see her the businesswoman will always make you fall in love.