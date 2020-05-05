Influencer Oriana Marzoli would have skipped confinement to enjoy a pool party with friends.

Oriana Marzoli, assiduous to the fights on the sets and to the affairs of reality shows is now in the spotlight for having skipped the confinement in the midst of the de-escalation of the coronavirus crisis. “data-reactid =” 25 “> The controversial Oriana Marzoli, assiduous to the fights on the sets and the love affairs of reality shows is now in the spotlight for having skipped the confinement in full de-escalation by the coronavirus crisis.

The young woman used her Instagram profile in which she is very active daily to upload a series of stories. In these stories we could see her posing in a bikini already at her friends’ house, toasting with champagne, doing cute things on the grass and having fun by the pool.

Oriana Marzoli at the garden party during de-escalation

Plus

Providing and without respecting the safety distance by covid-19

Plus

Surely Oriana uploaded these photos and videos with great enthusiasm but the disappointment that should have been must have been monumental because she received only criticism. Skipping the confinement and, therefore, the regulations imposed by the Government is a huge lack of responsibility.

Flaunting it on social media is even worse since all the young people who follow Marzoli could be influenced by their lack of civility and that would make them not take seriously the confinement and the steps to follow during de-escalation.

I don’t think the authorities do anything because, in principle, no one has formally denounced Oriana, but, of course, paying € 600 to € 30,000 to set up the little party on duty in the garden would be really expensive.

It is as if Marzoli wanted to cover his back in the vein of ‘Hey, I won’t infect anyone even if I go to a pool party’ but, obviously, that is not enough and even more when at that party there are more friends he plays in direct contact, as seen in the images.

Read more