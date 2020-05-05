SOROCABA – A birthday party with loud sound, lots of people and luxury cars, last Sunday (3), caused outrage among neighbors, in a trendy neighborhood of Bertioga, on the coast of the State of São Paulo. Residents questioned the event in the middle of the state quarantine due to the coronavirus and the breach of the social isolation recommended as protection against the virus. The party would have gathered more than 20 people in the residence, in the Riviera de São Lourenço neighborhood. Called, the Bertioga Municipal Civil Guard was on site and warned the owners of the property, but the event continued.

The party with sports cars and loud sound generated complaints from neighbors, in the Riviera de São Lourenço spa, in Bertioga, on the coast of São Paulo.

Photos of the cars – Porsches and Ferraris of various models – parked in front of the property won social media and caused repercussions. “Party with Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis. Clueless ostentation”, posted an internet user. “More than 30 people without a mask during the quarantine in Riviera. What about isolation?” Asked another. “They come, have a party, go away, then the left is left for the people of Bertioga. Useless”, says another post. There were those who defended the partygoers. “That’s it, living life, everyone who takes care of their own”, wrote an internet user.

The Bertioga city hall informed in a note that the GCM was called at around 2:30 pm to respond to a complaint of disturbance of peace and went to the residence indicated by the whistleblower. Arriving at the site, the team noticed the loud sound and asked the residents to turn down the volume. According to the note, the agents fulfilled the role of advising people on measures of social isolation due to the coronavirus.

The city said it had also blocked access to the neighborhood to advise on measures to control the pandemic. A decree in force since the 1st makes the use of masks mandatory in public places and inside commercial establishments. The city has 10 positive cases of coronavirus, investigates another 15 and has already confirmed a confirmed death.

The company that manages the Riviera de São Lourenço informed that, as it is a neighborhood with free movement of residents and tourists, the control and inspection of roads and eventual events are the responsibility of the city hall. According to the company, the project follows the determinations of the state government and the Ministry of Health, keeping employees and residents informed on how to protect themselves from the pandemic.

