Party !, host of the program Today ends on the table | Instagram

On the table! That was how dear Paul Stanley ended up during the Today Program. It seems that the hosts of the morning star of Televisa love their work and have a great time in it and to show you see the images of the famous son of Paco Stanley on the table.

The video corresponds to the Tik Tok account of the Hoy Program, which was shared in the Instagram stories of the program hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Lambda García, Marisol González and more.

In the video you can see the actor of My beloved inheritance on the coffee table of Today and his companions around celebrating how well he dances and has fun Paul stanley. The recording can be heard with the happy music of La Mujer del Pelotero; however, it is unknown if exactly that was the song that Paul danced to.

The also member of Members Al Aire has shown in the Venga La Alegría competition that he is a good dancer and is full of rhythm and joy, which he cannot hide in his wake and for what he has become one of the spoiled conductors of the morning.

In addition to his connection with the public, Stanley has also forged a strong empathy with his teammates and with some of them, Raúl Stanley and El Burro Van Rankin are also part of Members to the Air.

Hoy’s producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, is taking advantage of Paul’s charisma, which is why she is also part of the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy dance contest, where she forms a couple with the beloved Tania Rincón.

Although Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés have not recognized them as the best dancers in the contest, the truth is that the judges have recognized this couple as quite charismatic and that they have strived to be better and better on the track.

Paul Stanley has become news again in the entertainment media after Paola Durante and Mario Bezares announced that they want to do a series about what they lived next to Paco Stanley, father of the driver.

Stanley shared that if anyone should share this story, it would be the family of the beloved television presenter and not who his peers were; However, During ensures that what is going to be shared is what she and Mario experienced.