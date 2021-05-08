Party at the Giuseppe Meazza

05/08/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Marc Zapater

The Inter de Milan celebrated the ‘Scudetto’ in the Giuseppe Meazza with a resounding victory over the Sampdoria (5-1).

Inter

Handanovic (Radu 46 ‘); Ranocchia, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini (Barella 61 ‘), Eriksen (Brozovic 56’); Achraf, Vecino, Young; Lautaro (Sensi 73 ‘) and Sánchez (Pinamonti 55’).

Sampdoria

Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli (Yoshida 46 ‘), Colley, Augello; Thorsby (Ekdal 46 ‘), Silva; Candreva, Ramírez (Verre 46 ‘), Jankto (Damsgaard 46’); and Baldé (Quagliarella 73 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.4 Gagliardini, 2-0 M.26 Sánchez, 2-1 M.35 Baldé, 3-1 M.36 Sánchez, 4-1 M.62 Pinamonti, 5-1 M.70 Lautaro (PEN) .

Referee

Giovanni Ayroldi. TA: Tonelli (31 ‘) and Silva (68’).

Incidents

At the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

The set led by Antonio Conte enjoyed the home match with the title that accredits them as champions of the A series under the arm and with a thrashing to the set of Ranieri, including a double for former blue Alexis Sánchez.

It was the first match played by the Inter de Milan after proclaiming champion of the Italian league last week. In this meeting with a party atmosphere the poor Sampdoria had no choice. Gagliardini was in charge of opening the scoreboard in the Giuseppe Meazza before the assistance of Young, with only 4 minutes of the match played.

Quickly, Alexis Sanchez wanted to liven up the party. The Chilean managed to send the ball to the back of the net defended by Audero thanks to the assistance provided by Gagliardini, very active in the party. Achraf combined with Sanchez for the attacker to achieve his second goal and make it 3-0 on the scoreboard.

After a first part of goals and intensity by the local team, the tone of the meeting did not change. Pinamonti joined the party, which ended Lautaro with the fifth and final goal, after transforming the penalty on Barella.

From minute 70, the Inter de Milan He has already slowed down to finish savoring the meeting.