The current Paulista football club has already been known by other names throughout its 111 years of history. Whether as Lousano Paulista or Etti Jundiaí, the team has stood out in the last decades for being able to surprise big teams, as well as for revealing players who even made part of the Brazilian team.

Founded in 1909 by employees of Companhia Paulista de Estradas de Ferro, the club has always been a traditional participant in State Championships in the two main divisions until it entered into a partnership in the 1990s and called itself Lousano Paulista. Under this name, the team leaves the Serie A-3 and achieves national prominence in the base categories by being champion of the Copinha, in 1997, under the command of coach Giba.

The following year it was the partnership’s turn to change companies and Parmalat be the club’s operator. In the field, the team changes its name to Etti Jundiaí. The operation lasted until 2002, when it returned to its original name, but retained the legacy of having organized a strong base category for the revelation of talents. “With Parmalat the team was structured with more and good players went up to the top team and were then negotiated,” said Vágner Mancini, former coach and former player of the team.

Mancini lived the most glorious moments of the Paulista when he was champion as a player of the Brazilian Championship of the Series C in 2001 and winner in the role of coach of the Cup of Brazil of 2005. “Of the team that I commanded, up to 70% of the cast was formed This was an asset, because the players had identification with the club, knew the history and felt good in the city “, he commented.

The squad that went to Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Fluminense at the 2005 Copa do Brasil to be champion had goalkeeper Victor and defender Réver, currently at Atlético-MG, plus striker Mossoró and midfielder Cristian, former Corinthians. Part of that group was also runner-up in the State Championship in 2004 and competed for the team the unprecedented Libertadores, in 2006.

Midfielder Cristian, currently at Juventus, remembers with longing that time. “At that time the team was very united. Most of the players lived under the stands, they were climbing from the base to the professional. Everyone already knew each other and understood each other very well. Almost everyone was raised there,” said the player, who currently is 36 years old.

Another name revealed by Paulista was striker Nenê, currently in Fluminense. The player has participated in some actions of the team in this moment of crisis. Besides him, who passed through Paulista during the most glorious season of the club, guarantees to feel a great empathy for the team and hope that the team can recover.

“Paulista since the time of Etti Jundiaí has ​​always been a club that forms a great team. It is sad to see a club in this situation. I participated in many things there, I got good harvests. The club gave me the conditions to be a professional player”, commented Cristian. “It is a traditional club, but it lives a difficult time. Whoever plays Paulista needs to be competent and know a lot about football and the backstage,” said Mancini.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website

.