partners with Samsung and focuses on physical activity

Wear OS has not exactly been the most spoiled project by Google. Its managers have left this platform second (or third) in recent times, but now the company has announced “the biggest update” ever released for this smartwatch operating system. And to start this new stage, the platform changes its name, and now it is called “Wear” to dry.

For this new version of the platform Google has teamed up with Samsung, and will create a “unified platform” for developers and users. It is also expected to reinforce the customization capacity of these devices, but also the clear leading role of smart watches: become monitors and quantifiers of our physical activity, and that’s where Fitbit comes in.

Google and Samsung create a unified platform

One of the most significant novelties of this new stage of Wear (remember, it is no longer Wear OS) is that Google has decided to ally with Samsung – as the rumors pointed out – and combine “the best of Wear and Tizen in a single, unified platform”. According to those responsible for Google, this will make it possible to take advantage of the strengths of both and thus offer better performance and more autonomy to smart watches that take advantage of this platform.

In Google they spoke of improvements of up to 30% in application launch times thanks to this combined work (at least in the latest chipsets, they point out), but also it will be interesting to see what the autonomy improvements are. In this case, various areas have been optimized, such as the one that will allow you to monitor your heart rate during the day and then monitor your sleep at night and do so so that there is still battery left for the next day.

The Google and Samsung alliance is only at the development level: the new Wear will be available to all device manufacturers, and developers are also invited to work on making this platform a success.

We will see improvements in Google Maps and Google Assistant, which will undergo various redesigns and improvements. Google Pay will also be redesigned and will add support for 26 new countries in addition to the 11 where it is already possible to use it. YouTube Music will also hit watches with the new Wear, but if there is a clear protagonist in this update, that is health.

More focus than ever on health and physical activity

In Google they explained how one of the pillars of this update will be in the new user experience, which will simplify access to all the functions of the watch, but will also make it possible customize that interface with the “Tiles” that will allow integrating different types of information in that main “desktop” which is the sphere that we will use at all times.

Fitbit will be a fundamental part of this new stage of Wear OS. This company’s experience in the area of ​​health and physical activity will be leveraged, and features that were already part of Fitbit’s quantifying wristbands and watches will be integrated into the Wear OS platform.

Among them, the progress of the monitoring our health or those messages that motivate us when it comes to achieving goals to stay active and fit.

The new Wear OS for smartwatches will be available later and will arrive before the end of this year, but At the moment, no specific dates have been given for its final release nor data of what backwards compatibility will exist with existing devices.

There has also been no talk of a theoretical Pixel Watch, but Samsung did confirm that your next Galaxy Watch will make use of this unified platform, as will future Fitbit devices.

More information | Google