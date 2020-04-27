At “45 minutes” in the second half, Atlético-MG managed to pay off the debt that the club owed to FIFA with Udinese-ITA, for the purchase of Maicosuel sock, in the year 2014. The Minas Gerais club had until midnight this Monday- Tuesday, April 27, The Atletican president, Sérgio Sette Câmara, announced the payment of the debt, of almost R $ 13 million in his Twitter account.

The president’s relief came, because if the alvinegro did not pay the debt to the Italians, the mining club could suffer sanctions from the maximum entity of football, and could even lose six points in the Brazilian Championship. Those who saved the Athletics Day were its partners who helped the Rooster once again to clear a pending issue.

The Atletican president, Sérgio Sette Câmara, said the situation was hopeless, as the club had set aside R $ 9 million to pay the debt. However, the exchange rate variation of the euro, which is around R $ 6, the amount of the debt has increased to more than 12 million reais.

Galo took six years to pay off the debt with Udinese-ITA, for the purchase of Maicosuel- (Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

I am grateful to our competent financial team and, especially, those who out of love went to great lengths to help. Thanks Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, and Ricardo Guimarães. R $ 13,454,328.54: invoice paid! # AquiÉGalo – Sergio Sette Camara (@camara_sette)

April 27, 2020

– I have no prospect of making the payment on Monday. If I don’t, Atlético will take three points in the head. I don’t know how to tell you exactly what the consequences are, but I have the impression that in addition to taking three points, they set a new deadline, a new sporting penalty, which I can’t tell you what it is, whether it’s another point loss or already demotion. It is desperate, because it caught me at the worst moment, in the middle of the coronavirus, there is no recipe, there is no football – Sette Câmara said in an interview to Perrone’s blog.

The alvinegro agent revealed that he made a proposal to pay the debt in eight, nine installments of 200 thousand euros, but FIFA refused to accept the installment plan.

– FIFA was very insensitive. In a time of coronavirus, when you have employment contracts being suspended, bank contracts being suspended or extended, I made a proposal to FIFA. I said: look, all the debts that I found in my management were not mine, and I paid. I’m asking for an installment. It is not a pipe, nor a deadline, nor an extension, or anything. I need installment payments to be able to pay my employees, but it’s not the player, it’s the doorman, the pool cleaner, ”he explained.

Atlético-MG was punished at the beginning of April to pay an additional R $ 13 million with Udinese-ITA for the purchase of Maicosuel sock, in 2014. The debt ended up in FIFA, with action brought by the Italians, who had their request accepted by the top football entity.

Maicosuel had an erased passage through Galo, not shining as in the days of Botafogo and even with the shirt of Paraná Clube, where he emerged for football. There were 87 games, with nine goals scored by Galo, being champion of the Copa do Brasil and Recopa Sul-Americana (2014), Mineiro, in 2015 and 2017.

