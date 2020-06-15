A company dedicated to fumigation and another to interior design, come together to get ahead in the face of falling revenues.

By Gerardo Terán

Two companies joined forces to survive the drop in demand for their services due to the confinement by COVID-19: one had the know-how to sanitize spaces and the other to personnel; both to customers.

Grupo Estuco, dedicated to corporate interior design (furniture and design), faced a decrease in project contracting since March. For this reason, Rafael Pulido, founding partner, looked for options to generate more income.

The spaces that his company designed and conditioned had to be sanitized, which made him see a market opportunity.

It was in this way that he found a former collaborator of Estuco, Antonio Leyva, who runs Fuminante, a company specialized in pest control and which, in the event of a contingency, extended the disinfection of spaces.

The possibility of a dumbbell was almost obvious: one had the staff and the other knew how to clean spaces. One became the supplier of the other.

Fuminante trained 45 of the 390 employees of Estuco and between them they took on the task of adapting the equipment to sanitize.

Together they search for clients, private homes and businesses of all sizes.

« Our workers have different fields of action and natural talents, which added to that adaptability, have allowed us to change immediately, » said Rafael Pulido.

Society is temporary for the time being, each one takes charge of their own personnel and they explore the possibility of continuing with the service beyond the health emergency. Talent, the ability to work as a team and training make the Mexican efficient, Pulido added. Meanwhile they are managing to survive in the midst of the crisis.

