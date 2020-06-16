TUESDAY, 06/02/2020 13:06

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSexican selectionShowsLife and styleContactA + What you seeTVLiveNEWSHOTSHOTS>> SEPTEMBER 2007> m.

Monday with maximum temperature of 27 degrees and partly cloudy sky in Monterrey

INFO7

By: Alejandra Medina

INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.