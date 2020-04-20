Thaeme Mariôto and her husband, businessman Fábio da Luz, are celebrating their daughter’s first birthday today, Liz. In 12 months, the little girl conquered the internet! Be it with her fantasies of Mama Claus and Wonder Woman, with the spontaneous smile or with the looks matching the singer. The girl has already traveled and is very pampered by her parents. In 60 photos, Purepeople recalls moments of great cuteness

It’s party day for little Liz. The daughter of Thaeme Mariôto and businessman Fábio da Luz completes 1 year of the purest cuteness this Monday (20). In 12 months, the little girl won a mesversário party every thirty days, used the most diverse looks, several of them matching with mom, made trips, pierced the little ear, squandered a smile, and got into the mood of festive dates like Festas Juninas, Christmas, Carnival and Easter. It also gave those singer a scare when she suffered the first fall. O Purepeople gathered in a very special gallery 60 moments of the little girl. Check out!

‘Liz will start demanding party themes later’, admits Thaeme

In a conversation with the site made before the coronavirus pandemic, the countryman was thinking of celebrating Liz’s 1st birthday with just his relatives. “I wanted to do something very intimate and just for the family. My initial idea was to have nothing very grand with the presence of characters and others. I wanted something more clean and minimalist. I thought a lot about what I would do because she will start to demand the themes of birthdays later. I have to enjoy it while I can decide “, he says with laughter. “I wanted to do a different theme that I like. Something less taxed, that doesn’t go out of style”, he adds.

Thaeme postponed plans for new pregnancy: ‘Baby demands attention’

Before, Thiago’s stage partnership was thinking about a new pregnancy six months from now, but now the plans are different. A possible pregnancy only in 2021. “It’s not because of Liz or because of her career, but because of tiredness. (Laughs) You can’t run after her with a big belly. I wanted to wait for Liz to get a little older, wait for the date A baby demands a lot of attention. Especially because, when the second comes, the care will be the same with both “, he stressed. The artist did not rule out, however, resorting to a diet for the new pregnancy.

Thaeme’s daughter turned into Wonder Woman: ‘Save you’

In those first 12 months, Liz delighted fans in many different ways. The girl has already dressed up as a bunny, Mrs. Claus and Wonder Woman. “Calm down, people! The Wonder Woman with purple cinnamon has learned to walk and will be able to save you all,” joked Thaeme about the girl, whose rapid growth impressed Eliana. “How great!”, Noted the SBT presenter.

Thaeme gave maternity tips after Liz’s birth

Tuned on social networks, the singer interacted with fans and exchanged with them various advice on motherhood. On one of those occasions, he said that he kept Liz on her stomach to strengthen her muscles. In another, he said he used his mother to make the girl fall asleep.

(With investigation by Ana Clara Xavier and text by Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth