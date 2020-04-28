The party group known as Centrão will charge an increasingly higher bill from President Jair Bolsonaro. Now, the informal bloc focuses on the map of nominations agreed with Minister Onyx Lorenzoni at a time when the current holder of Citizenship was still head of the Civil House. For example, the commands of the Port of Santos, the National Health Foundation (Funasa) and even the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications entered the negotiations.

In an attempt to build a parliamentary base in Congress, the Planalto Palace promises to unlock nominations that have not left the paper. After the crisis that worsened with the departure of Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice, the government is betting on Centrão to block impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.

As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed, the president decided to keep the command of the Development Company of the Valleys of São Francisco and Parnaíba (Codevasf) with the DEM, but will divide the boards of the state company among other Centrão parties. The company is one of the most coveted in the Northeast, especially in an election year like this, as it is responsible for carrying out infrastructure works in needy regions.

For the president of Solidariedade, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva, Paulinho da Força (SP), this is not the time to enter the government. “I was offered the command of the Port of Santos, but I will not accept it,” said Paulinho. In this dispute for positions, the chair of Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications, also entered the game.

The report found that, in addition to parties like the PSD, chaired by Gilberto Kassab, Bolsonaro’s evangelical base would also like to indicate a name to resolve radio and TV issues. Kassab was minister of the portfolio under Michel Temer. Currently, he has an ally in the Civil House of the João Doria government, in São Paulo, but he is estranged from the toucan.

Marcos Pontes denied that he is leaving Communications. “Don’t believe anything you are reading or seeing out there. There are people with the intention of creating intrigue and destabilizing each other. I am 100% #FechadoComBolsonaro”, he wrote, mentioning the series of “space elbows”.

Amendment

In February last year, when he was still the head of the Civil House, Onyx met with leaders of the Chamber to discuss parliamentary amendments and positions. The promise was that the functions would be distributed according to state benches. In the following months, a list, known as “talent bank”, circulated through Congress, with vacancies to be filled in the second and third tiers. “Tucanaram o patronamento”, at the time mocked Senator Major Olímpio (PSL-SP), in a reference to the “talent bank”. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.