Through different media and various social platforms, 16 audios have been leaked, allegedly with evidence showing various members of the opposition to Evo Morales, and where the call for the coup d’état recently carried out in Bolivia.

On these different local media they affirm that the plan to overthrow Evo Morales it would have originated from the United States Embassy in Bolivia, and senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are expressly cited as the direct contacts of the Bolivian opposition.

Other news media highlight that the audios are the ones referred to Evo Morales before the elections warning of the, then, alleged coup d’état plans, about which he claimed that his government had the recordings.

But at the moment the sources and the reason for the emergence of these have not been verified, so new information can be expected.

Below are the audios and their content, posted by El cr newspaper:

AUDIO 1: It explicitly expresses the commitment of the US senators Marco Rubio, Bob Menéndez and Ted Cruz in the coup plan in Bolivia.

Audio 2: A member of the Bolivian opposition and allegedly an ex-military member of the Armed Forces, calls for an armed uprising.

Audio 3: An unknown component of the Bolivian opposition, aims to identify the properties of MAS supporters. In order to generate fear in the people so that they are docile when it comes to not impeding the coup.

Audio 4: Another unknown member proposes to continue with the plan carried out by the Bolivarian opposition.

Audio 5: In this audio the participation of Manfred Reyes Villa is contemplated and a confidant of Jair Bolsonaro.

Audio 6: There is a close link between the opposition and Manfred Reyes Villa in managing the plans for the coup. The voice of the Bolivian political activist, Mauricio Muñoz Reyes, is also heard on the audio.

Audio 7: A former colonel from the Bolivian Armed Forces confirms the coup plans against President Evo Morales.

Audio 8: Former colonel Julio César Maldonado Leoni, president of the National Military Committee, gives explicit orders to carry out actions at the Cuban embassy.

Audio 9: The idea around the creation of a political – military power is exposed. Said idea and management is proposed by the ex-colonel Julio César Maldonado Leoni.

Audio 10: Teobaldo Cardoso, certifies that they are ready. They are a group of ex-servicemen and military personnel ready for the coup.

Audio 11: Once again Manfred Reyes Villa’s political commitment is demonstrated. In this one he is heard conversing with Miriam Pereira and the journalists Carlos and Chanet Blacut.

Audio 12: Remberto Siles refers to a “great plan” against the government of Evo Morales.

Audio 13: Jaime Alarcón Daza, president of the La Paz Civic Committee, in the context of the National Strike of August 21.

Audio 14: Oscar Pacello Aguirre mentions a “secret plan” against the government of President Evo Morales.

Audio 15: Jaime Antonio Alarcón Daza, Iván Arias and other members of the civic committees meet in order to agree on the action plan in the last general elections in order to maneuver informatively in the face of the international media, and thus manipulate public opinion. References to the European Union, the United States and the Church are heard in the audio.

Audio 16: Miriam Pereira speaks of Carlos Sánchez Berzain as a member aligned with the plan to overthrow President Morales. This one tries, by means of the suffrage of a million dollars, to incite a civil war in Bolivia.

