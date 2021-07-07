participate in the raffle and win a 150 euro gift card on Amazon

Webcams are something that have always been there to help us in video conferencing, but whose specifications we don’t always look at as much as price or overall quality. The Logitech BRIO webcam is a model for those who want the best, with 4K and HDR quality. If you were considering buying this webcam, the doubts you have about it can win you an Amazon gift card valued at 150 euros.

Just remember that You have to leave any doubts in the comments of the Instagram post of the raffle, and not in the comments of this article.

How to win a Logitech Brio Webcam

Solving your doubts about the Brio webcam can have a prize: winning a 150 euro gift card for Amazon. In order to participate in the raffle, however, a series of steps must be taken through the social network Instagram:

Follow @xataka on Instagram. Follow @logitech’s account on Instagram. Leave your doubts about the webcam in the comments of this publication.

The participations are unlimited, that is, you can increase your chances of getting the electric bike by posting several questions. Each of them must be done individually. The deadline is July 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

The Logitech Brio is a webcam focused on the business environment, for all those who are looking for a solution with a high quality image. It has 4K Ultra HD resolution so that the image looks its best, and features RightLight 3 and HDR technologies that automatically adjust for the best possible quality.

With these technologies, you will look perfect regardless of the light condition of the place where you are, whether there is little light or you are in a place with direct sunlight. Includes auto focus and HD 5x zoom. As for the frame rates, you have Ultra HD 4K video at 30 fps, HD 1080p at 30 or 60fps, HD 720p at 30, 60 or 90 fps.