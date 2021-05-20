participate in the raffle and this TV can be yours

More and more manufacturers are looking to offer a TV with great features and a price adjusted to the maximum, and Hisense is one of them. One of the most recommended models is the 50U7QF, with a 50 “QLED screen. If you were watching a TV you have questions that haunt your head about this model, its operation, or any other related issue, those doubts can win you a 50U7QF by Hisense.

How to win a Hisense 50U7QF TV

Solving your doubts about the Hisense 50U7QF can have a prize: winning one of them. In order to participate in the raffle, however, a series of steps must be taken through the social network Instagram:

Follow @xataka on Instagram. Follow @hisenseiberiaes account on Instagram. Leave doubts about the television in the comments of this publication.

The participations are unlimited, that is, you can increase your chances of getting the electric bike by posting several questions. Each of them must be done individually. The deadline is May 23, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

The Hisense 50U7QF is the 50-inch model in the U7QF range, whose 55-inch models we already discussed here. It has a screen with 4K resolution with FullArrayLED lighting with 72 local dimming zones, a frequency of 60 Hz, and between 400 and 700 nits of brightness. In addition, it equips Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 + and HLG technologies.

In addition to this, it also has two 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos Processing, the VIDAA U4.0 operating system, and compatibility with the main digital video and audio formats. It uses dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, and comes with a good repertoire of ports, with 3 HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 2.0 ARC, two USB 2.0, optical output, L / R audio input, composite video input and one RJ- Four. Five.