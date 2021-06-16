participate in the raffle and this purifier can be yours

The Dyson Purifier Formaldehyd is a high-end air purifier, the older brother of the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool that we analyzed in its day in Engadget. This type of device may not be very well known, and if you have doubts about this model such as its operation, its characteristics or any other topic, These doubts can win you a Purifier Formaldehyde from Dyson.

Before I start explaining it all to you, just a reminder that the doubts you have to leave them in the Instagram publication, also completing the rest of the process to participate in the draw.

How to win a Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde laptop

Solving your doubts about the Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde can have a prize: winning one of them. In order to participate in the raffle, you have to perform a series of steps through the social network Instagram. These are the steps you must follow to participate:

Follow @xataka on Instagram. Follow @dyson’s account on Instagram. Leave any doubts about the laptop in the comments of this publication.

The participations are unlimited, that is, you can increase your chances of getting the electric bike by posting several questions. Each of them must be done individually. The deadline is June 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

The Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde is a model capable of capturing ultra-fine dust and allergens, specifically, eliminating 99.95% of the polluting particles down to 0.1 microns depending on the manufacturer. It is hermetically sealed according to the standard for HEPA filters to prevent this trapped dust from coming out again.

The device has Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, which attracts particles that are far from it, and also expels purified air so that it is distributed throughout the room. The purifier has a series of sensors to measure air quality, and it is capable of destroying formaldehyde with a unique catalytic filter that converts it into water and CO2, so you do not have to change it.

This purifier can also be controlled from your mobile with the manufacturer’s app, which also supports voice commands. In addition, it is quieter than previous models, and has a night mode to be even quieter, and a diffuser mode to purify without cooling.