participate in the raffle and this laptop can be yours

In the world of laptops, there is a range dedicated to models that offer the best features with the least possible weight, and one of the standard bearers is LG with its LG Gram range. One of the latest LG Gram models from 2021 is the 17Z90P, and we have a contest for that the doubts you have about him can win you a Gram 17Z90P by LG.

How to win a LG Gram 17Z90P laptop

Solving your doubts about the LG Gram 17Z90P may have a prize: winning one of them. In order to participate in the raffle, however, a series of steps must be taken through the social network Instagram:

Follow @xataka on Instagram. Follow @lgespana’s account on Instagram. Leave any doubts about the laptop in the comments of this publication.

The participations are unlimited, that is, you can increase your chances of getting the electric bike by posting several questions. Each of them must be done individually. The deadline is June 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

The LG Gram 17Z90P is a model with 17-inch IPS screen in 16:10 format, hence the 17 differentiator of the model name. It has a resolution of 2,560×1600 px, with a screen that reaches a maximum brightness of 300 nits. With its huge screen, the dimensions are 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 millimeters, but the weight stays at 1,350 grams.

Inside it beats an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which is accompanied by an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and configurations of 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This is accompanied by configurations of 512 GB or 1 TB of internal M.2 NVMe storage. Come on, it has everything to fly with your most common tasks.

The LG Gram 17Z90P also has an 80 Wh battery, which should give it a range that can be up to 15 hours. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, and has a chip with WiFi 6, an RJ45 adapter, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also has an HD webcam, and 2 USB A 3.2 connectors, 2 fourth generation USB-C connectors, 1 HDMI and 1 3.5 mm jack.