Due to the circumstances that we are all living through, many of us take the opportunity to play and replay different video games that we had pending at home for a long time, or experiment with new titles just released. We are also more likely to participate in the various charity and / or for fun tournaments organized by different companies, players, or simply our families or friends. This online game leads us to feel closer to other players like us and to liven up the days of confinement, so it is highly recommended to enjoy them if we have the opportunity. And when could it be a good time for it? Well, on May 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament organized by Nintendo Spain.

Prepare your racing car in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and run to earn a balance from the Nintendo eShop

In order to participate in this tournament Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we will have to, first of all, enter the room created for the occasion with the access code 1202-4252-5739 between the 3 hours already discussed. Once inside, we will have to select our favorite character along with the composition (wheels, bodywork and spoilers) of our vehicle to launch ourselves into the race. When we have all this, we just need to run and choose to win one of the 5 prizes of 10 euros for the Nintendo eShop.

Start the engines and get ready to race tomorrow in our # TorneoMK8D! Enter the code that appears in the image and run between 18:00 and 21:00. If you upload a photo or video to Twitter with # TorneoMK8D you can get € 10 for Nintendo #eShop! Https: //t.co/VxFSk2yvxY pic.twitter.com/pf6Bd1xLoK – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) April 30, 2020

And you may wonder, “Is it necessary to win to qualify for the Nintendo eShop 10 euro prize?”. Fortunately for those of us who don’t usually win against our friends, no. Simply participate in it, follow Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) on Twitter and post an image or video on this social network with the hashtag # TorneoMK8D in which you will be seen running in the tournament. The five winners will be randomly selected upon completion.

By last, the tournament will be held with a series of specific characteristics:

• Mode: 150 cc GP.

• Teams: Without equipment.

• Objects: Normal objects.

• CPU: Not.

• Vehicles: All vehicles.

• Smart steering wheel: Yes

• Frequency: Specific period.

See also

• Careers: Unlimited races.

• Change group: Every 4 circuits.

• Player Points: Without restrictions.

Ready to run for the 10 euros balance for the Nintendo eShop? And the most important. Ready to have a good time having fun with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Source

Related