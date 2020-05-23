By Sebastian Quiroz

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It will not be part of the EVO 2020 online tournament, but this has not stopped Nintendo, since they have organized their own competition online, where the winners will be able to get a couple of free games, as well as the second Fighter Pass of this title of fights at no cost.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online tournament will take place between May 30 and June 21, and all Nintendo Switch users with an online account in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be able to participate. Each week a winner from among these regions will be crowned and receive an award.

3, 2, 1, GO! The #SmashBrosUltimate North American Online Open May 2020 tournament kicks off on 5/30 and is open for registration today! The top 4 players will win download codes for the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, # Splatoon2, and #ARMS. Register today! Https: //t.co/PY1OAYYlId pic.twitter.com/ycd5mLXMSL – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 21, 2020

The tournament’s top four players will earn download codes for Splatoon 2, Arms, and the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass., with a winner chosen every weekend. Registration is now open, and you have until May 30 to sign up. Hopefully and it’s your turn to fight MKLeo.

