Participants of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament

Participants of the AEW TNT Championship Tournament | AEW has released the list of participants for the TNT Championship Tournament. The fighters still to be revealed have been known during the broadcast of the AEW Dynamite show on April 1.

The tournament participants will be the following:

Kip Sabian

Dustin Rhodes

Lance Archer

Colt Cabana

Shawn spears

Darby Allin

Sammy Guevara

Cody

The tournament will take place on AEW Dynamite weekly programs in a direct elimination format. The final will be played at the Double or Nothing event that will take place on May 23 in Las Vegas.

AEW reinventing itself

AEW has managed to get this championship out at the right time. With empty stadiums, they are knowing how to give a different color to closed-door events. The shows are of good quality despite that great handicap and the AEW managers have had a great idea in announcing this championship so that people do not lose interest and fill the stands again when COVID 19 allows it.

Tony Khan’s team is here to stay and week after week they prove it with a new genius. For now, fans will be hooked on the AEW schedule to see who participates in the tournament.

