On-site judicial services are partially resumed this Monday – in the different Palaces of Justice of the country, taking the necessary preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This was ordered by the Council of the Judiciary, after announcing the closure of the current stage of the emergency plan by COVID-19.

The courts will attend to urgent requests, reviews, appeals and cassations, according to their respective matters and jurisdictions, provided that they can be known virtually. In addition, all those actions related to the protection of fundamental rights and guarantees.

By resolution 004-2020, it was decided to reestablish urgent processes and the guarantee of fundamental rights in all courts, only virtually.

The aforementioned council establishes that the physical reception of documents is limited to 15 offices nationwide, with a set of security and health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In order to mitigate the risk of spreading the epidemic, control centers will be established both at the pedestrian entrances of the buildings and at the entrances to the parking lots at the headquarters of the Judiciary, where the recommended security regulations must be observed to prevent the contagion.

The reopening of procedures and measures that, due to the nature defined in the norms that regulate its various procedures, was considered urgent and aimed at the protection of fundamental rights.

In any case, the judge or the judge? It will evaluate “the urgent conditions of the requests and determine” whether or not it complies with the preventive, provisional and anticipated nature provided by the laws “or with the conditions and requirements previously established.

In addition, the courts must use the time of the initial phase to process? And fix any request that requires a hearing, provided that it can be carried out in a virtual manner and the delay constitutes an unjustified limitation to the rights to which the request.

In relation to the processing of the services “in person” in the “initial” stage, the plan contemplates that the open offices cover their judicial districts and the courts of appeal and equivalents that have a seat in the judicial district or municipalities, in the case of the? province of? Santo Domingo.

With the intermediate phase, the premises of the Judiciary that house the headquarters of the judicial districts throughout the country and of the offices of the Registries of Titles and Cadastre Measures will be put into operation.