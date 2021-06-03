Partial whale skull found on New Jersey beach



The weight of the dead whale is equivalent to that of almost 800 people.

Photo: FRED TANNEAU / AFP / Getty Images

New Jersey authorities have identified a mysterious partial skull of a large mammal that appeared on a beach in Berkeley Township this past Monday, Memorial Day.

Island Beach State Park posted photos of the unexpected discovery to its Facebook account. “You never know what you will find on the beach after a storm”, they wrote, referring to the bad weather over the long weekend.

Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) identified the bones as the lower jaw and skull of a whale Minke. His age, time or cause of death is not clear.

Before he was officially identified, beach park officials they had asked followers on social media to guess what it could be.

One user suggested it could be part of a small humpback cetacean skull, while another said it could be that of a baleen whale. But some chose to make jokes: “That’s where my pterodactyl head went!” Another commenter quipped, quoted Pix11.

In which it is called “A miracle” of aquatic ecology, in the last decade scientists have noticed a resurgence of marine mammal activity and presence around NYC and New Jersey, with reports of humpback whales, dolphins, and even seals.

Thus, the boat company Seastreak decided to launch this year whale watching cruises on their high speed ferries, departing directly from Manhattan, taking advantage of a “successful first season” that they completed from New Jersey and that still continues.

“The abundance of life in these waters is really a testimony of the years of effort of environmental groups to restore the ecosystem ”, praised Abby VanHemmen, manager of Seastreak’s whale watching program, in April. “A few years ago, whale watching trips in this area would not have been possible.”

Certainly “the tide is beginning to turn”, as the portal of the walk says. “The commercial whaling along the east coast of the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries had drastic impacts on populations. Pollution and unregulated fishing they didn’t help either. ” But “the continuous and tireless efforts of environmental groups are beginning to pay off. Water is getting healthier, the food chain is being restored and the whales are coming back! ”.