Partial vote count divided for presidency of Peru

Guzmán in Europe to request support from the IMF: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – Economy Minister Martín Guzmán began a tour of Europe to seek support from shareholders of the International Monetary Fund in an agreement with the organization. The minister arrived in Berlin yesterday to meet with German government officials; then it will continue through Italy, Spain and France. Given the advance of Covid-19, the Government called emergency meetings at Casa Rosada to analyze new measures with the committee of infectious disease specialists that advises President Alberto Fernández. No relevant macro data released. Internationally, US futures and global stocks tumble as investors brace for a series of corporate results amid doubts about a mixed economic recovery. Yield on 10-year Treasuries marks slight rise in anticipation of an auction round that will be watched for its potential to amplify the rise in yields that has rocked markets this year. The Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging currencies fall ARS -0.1% to 92.44 / USD in the previous day With liquid + 0.6% to 151.04 / USD in the previous day Country risk EMBI +6.4 to 1608 Reserves + USD53m to USD39.9mm Leliq rate at 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: The bonds restructured in Ecuador dollars could extend a rally after the banker Guillermo Lasso defeated the socialist Andrés Arauz in a second presidential round. maturity in 2040 have risen from a low in early March to trade at 45.5 cents on the dollar, but are still 13 cents below last year's restructuring The spread on Treasuries is 1,168 basis points, according to indexes of JPMorgan, which puts the nation in a territory of stress Peru is heading for a second presidential round in June, after the first results showed a fragmented and politically divided nation The action closed Sunday, Pedro Castillo, a community organizer and union leader who ranked sixth in polls just a week ago, led the race with 18.1% of the vote, according to a study by polling firm Ipsos. Keiko Fujimori, former legislator, with 14.4% and the conservative businessman Rafael López Aliaga with 12.4%. Hernando de Soto, an economist, ranked fourth with 10.8% of the vote, according to the unofficial quick count. Earnings season begins in the US with JPMorgan, Goldman and Wells Fargo on Wednesday, Citi and BofA on Thursday. and Morgan Stanley at the end of the week. and Alcoa also report results TO BE PENDING: In Argentina: 6pm: The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, receives infectologists at Casa Rosada together with the Ministers of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and of Security, Sabina Frederic; among other officials No relevant macro data released International: No relevant macro data released in US until April 13 Fed Agenda: 1pm: Rosengren (Boston) talks about US economic outlook This week: April 14: Fed publishes Book Beige Relevant agendas: South AmericaUS MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Argentina seeks LNG boost as shale gas dreams failGuzmán from Argentina goes to Europe and seeks US debt support. sends US officials to Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay INDICES: At 9:16 am, this was the performance of the main indices: BRL + 0.2% vs. USD at 5.6702 EUR + 0.1% vs. USD at 1.1906 WTI crude futures + 1.2% to $ 60.03S & P 500 Stable futures Ibovespa futures -0.6% Soybean futures -0.6% to $ 512.16 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSE: BONUS / FX ROFEX 3-month futures stable at 99.35 / USD on Apr 09 NY 3-month Futures + 1% to 101.13 / USD on Apr 09 USD / ARS -0.1% to 92.44 / USD on Apr 09 Global Bond maturity 2030 +1.14 cents to 35.3 cents on the dollar RATES / BCRAThe 7-day Leliq benchmark rate at 38% on Apr 09 Reserves + USD53m to USD39.9mm on Apr 09