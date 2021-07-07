Part of the public does not believe Adamari López and they let him know: thus the impact of Gossip No Like

Adamari López shared with her Hoy Día audience, the exercise routine that he currently performs with Sergio González, his personal trainer. With this, he has managed not only to improve his new figure, but also to maintain it. Since 2019 Adamari began to improve her diet and became engaged to Oprah Winfrey as a spokesperson for “Weight Watchers”, also known as WW.

By the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the public began to notice how Adamari’s figure changed, even her wardrobe for the now-defunct “Un Nuevo Día” began to be more daring and fitted. In addition to taking care of his food and the calories he ingested per meal, he also performed long Zumba sessions with Toni Costa, among others.

But the real change in his appearance was lived in this 2021. Not only has she lost weight, but she has also toned her figure and looks slimmer and thinner. She still doesn’t get to show off her body like when she was famous for her roles as a villain in soap operas like “Camila”, “Sin Ti” and “Alma de Hierro”, among others. But, it seems that little by little it will reach that physical appearance.

However, thanks to the program Chisme No Like, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, now good for the public has doubts about the new thinness of Adamari López. Not everyone believes that your body has managed to look as slender as it is today, thanks to the aforementioned. It seems that Javier Ceriani’s words about the possible gastric operation have penetrated deep into some followers of the Telemundo program.

Just today some of the detractors of the driver have been heard, who have reacted like this when seeing her in leggings and v-neck top, for her exercise session.

So what they have told Adamari López about her new figure, which many believe is thanks to a gastric balloon:

“The gastric balloon was a great help to Adamari”

“That gastro bypass left you spectacular👊🏼”

“After surgery, who does not take care of himself?”

“Giving result the ball 🙄”

“Where was the Gastric balloon made?”

-Laughter- “AND TO GROW THERE ARE NO OPERATIONS?”

“It is okay to do what you want, gastric bypass, gastric balloon, etc. etc. But don’t say it was thanks to Oprah’s plan because that would be lying to her fans, that is, a scam ”.

“Well, operated or not, Chaparrita and everything but it looks spectacular and many critics would like to be in their shoes 🙌🔥”.

“Well, the one who can, I will also put on the gastric balloon $ but that is not the whole focus: dedication to food and exercises is where they led it, there are I have seen cases where they are still equal in weight because of not having evidence so it does not matter if he did it or not, what matters is the improvement ”.

Here the information of Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain in Gossip No Like.

