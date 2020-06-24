Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Last of Us: Part II was one of the most anticipated games, because as a sequel it had the goal of beating the first installment. The title is out now and many are wondering if the franchise will continue with a third installment.

Recently, we learned that Naughty Dog is already thinking about another game in the series, but for now it is only a possibility. Neil Druckmann, vice president of Naughty Dog, spoke on the subject again and revealed that it would be quite a complicated task for several reasons.

Making The Last of Us: Part III would be quite a challenge for this reason.

Druckmann did not deny that a third installment of The Last of Us is possible. However, he did speak about the difficulties and challenges that undertaking such a project would entail. From his perspective, it is difficult to find new and interesting stories to tell in the franchise world.

This is because the 2 existing games already have a well defined context. So Naughty Dog would have to find a narrative that justifies one more sequel. Druckmann assured that it is not about potential sales, because what matters is having an interesting story.

The creative said that making a third installment would involve facing again some of the challenges they overcome with The Last of Us: Part II, so the development process would be even more complicated.

Druckmann revealed that for now he has no ideas for the project, especially since they would have to create a narrative that fits with everything that has already been told. The developer commented that the process was different with the first game, as there were no expectations from the community.

« Now that we’ve established certain characters, themes, and processes, it seemed that to justify the development of Part II we had to do something not only to make fans feel comfortable, but also fit the emotional core we found in the first game. And without that, there would be no reason to do Part III, « said the creative.

Thus, from Druckmann’s perspective, a third installment is possible, but as long as there are sufficient elements to justify its existence in the franchise. The team has already explored many details of their world and history, making it difficult to find something that is the core of a possible new experience.

The Last of Us: Part II debuted exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19. Look for more information about him at this link. We also recommend reading our review.

