The Last of Us: Part II debuted last Friday, June 19, amid enormous controversy. Many wondered if the above would have the potential to affect their sales in a negative way, but the first indications seem to indicate that this will not be the case. We say this since it became the most successful launch so far in 2020 in the UK.

According to information from GamesIndustry.biz, The Last of Us: Part II was last week’s best-selling game in the UK. Something surprising is that this is not the only brand that surpassed, since it became the best premiere of this year in the region, thus surpassing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a title that held the award for best premiere so far. This figure only takes into account the physical format sales of both games during their first days on the market.

The Last of Us Part II is the UK’s fastest selling Sony game on PS4, bigger than the Uncharted 4 launch in boxed sales alone. It’s the biggest game launch this year by far, smashing the opening sales of Animal Crossing, and comfortably bigger than its predecessor – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) June 21, 2020

On the other hand, The Last of Us: Part II also became the best premiere for Sony Interactive Entertainment in the UK. With the above, the new project of Naughty Dog surpassed the initial sales of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, adventure by Nathan Drake that arrived exclusively for PlayStation 4.

This confirms that The Last of Us: Part II managed to dispatch more than 192,000 physical copies in its first days in the United Kingdom. This since that is the number of records that Uncharted 4 sold in its early days in this region.

Total sales for The Last of Us: Part II unknown

It is important to note that the figures shared by GamesIndustry.biz only show us a fraction of the complete painting. Thus, it is still too early to determine if the new exclusive for PlayStation 4 is a commercial success worldwide, although the first indications seem to indicate that it does.

What happens is that the shared figure does not take into account the copies shipped in digital format. It also only represents sales that were made in one region of the world. We will have to wait to see its commercial performance in other important markets such as the rest of Europe and the United States.

And you, did you expect the good sales of The Last of Us: Part II? Tell us in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II hit PlayStation 4 on June 19. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.