Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although The Last of Us: Part II has already debuted after a long and heavy development process, there are those who are already thinking about what follows and although a third installment looks very distant and unlikely at the moment, it could be that the option is a story DLC. However, it seems that what happened with Left Behind, story DLC for The Last of Us, will remain as a single installment.

A GamesRadar + report shared the remarks of Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us: Part II, who noted on Greg Miller’s Kinda Funny podcast that « there are no plans » to endow the recent installment with a story DLC as it happened. with Left Behind. Without delving into details, the creative was blunt in pointing out that The Last of Us: Part II will not see DLC that expands or addresses any event.

However, it is prices to point out that this does not mean that the same will happen with the multiplayer component of The Last of Us: Part II because, as far as is known, its development still stands, although it did not make its debut together with the game it requires more time and resources to refine the factional confrontation proposal that had the first title.

The Last of Us: Part II is now available on PS4 and at this link you will find all the related information, as well as our written review.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source