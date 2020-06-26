Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The latest Japanese sales report is here and brings with it a new top spot on the leaderboards. Last week we told you that a major combat would be fought that would jeopardize the legendary streak of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the release of The Last of Us: Part II, especially since the Nintendo exclusive would not come at its best popularity. Well, just as expected, Animal Crossing: New Horizons failed to do much in the face of Sony’s release and fell to second place.

Thanks to Famitsu’s weekly sales report (via Gematsu), which ran from June 15 to 21, we know that sales of The Last of Us: Part II on its opening day were good and enough to unseat Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Within 3 days, from June 19 to 21, The Last of Us: Part II sold a total of 178,696 physical copies in stores in Japan. Curiously, the Nintendo Switch title did not give up in its fight, as it even managed to sell around 1000 more units compared to the previous week, something interesting considering that its sales had fallen 20,000 units 1 week earlier.

In case you missed it: The Last of Us: Part II is the press’s highest rated exclusive PlayStation 4 title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Historic Record Draws to an End

With this, unfortunately for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the streak never before seen in Famitsu’s history is over. There was never a title managed to hold onto the top spot for sales 13 consecutive weeks; in fact, had they managed to keep the crown this week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons would have made it to 3 months in first place, something certainly impressive. The good news is that we will most likely see it again in the following weeks in the first place as it continues to have good sales and because it is very likely that The Last of Us: Part II will drop, since the launch was not so surprising in the island if we consider that it does not appeal much to the Japanese public.

As for the sale of consoles, all presented an increase, especially the 2 Nintendo Switch models, with the exception of the Xbox One systems, which sold a few less units compared to the previous week. The only change in positions was for Nintendo 3DS and Xbox Series X.

We leave you with the sales lists.

Software sales

The Last of Us: Part II – 178,696

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 73,680

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 32,673

Ring Fit Adventure – 32,663

Harukanaru Toki no Naka from 7 – 14,062

Namcot Collection – 9532

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9251

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 9195

Splatoon 2 – 7886

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6137

Hardware sales

Nintendo Switch – 58,823

Nintendo Switch Lite – 23,605

PlayStation 4 Pro – 8558

PlayStation 4 – 4286

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 1031

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 121

Xbox One X— 19

Xbox One S – 13

The Last of Us Part II broke many sales records in Europe

But the good news for The Last of Us: Part II does not end there, as very good sales are reported in various parts of Europe. According to information from Push Square, the game has been the best-selling game of 2020 in Germany.

In Russia a very good performance is also reported, since it has become the best launch in the history of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 to such a degree that it overshadowed the pace of sales of Grand Theft Auto V in the margin of 3 days in the market. Something similar happened in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where it has managed to be the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date, adding to the good performance of the title in the United Kingdom.

What do you think of The Last of Us: Part II’s performance in the market? Did you expect it to have such good results? Tell us in the comments.

As you see, the negative reviews and leaks did not seem to affect the Sony exclusive. The game director even sarcastically responded to the absurdly negative ratings the title was receiving on Metacritic. Also, a rumor circulated that people were returning the game and that the stores were not accepting it, something that was a lie.

The Last of Us: Part II is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to check its profile or consult our written review.

