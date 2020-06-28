Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Last of Us: Part II premiered on June 19 and in its early days on the market it managed to become a hit in the UK. The above was no surprise to anyone, since it was the most anticipated premiere of the week, but how was it in the following days? It continued to sell very well, managing to be the most popular in recent days. In addition, the first installment of this series had a rebound in sales.

According to figures from UKIE, the body that records sales of physical format games in the United Kingdom, The Last of Us: Part II was the best-selling game of the week that ran from June 19 to 26.

In case you missed it: The Last of Us: Part II sold millions of copies in days and is a success

It should be mentioned that, unsurprisingly, sales of the Naughty Dog project decreased considerably. To be exact, it sold 80% fewer copies than last week, which represents a sharp drop, but it’s not something we haven’t seen before. For example, sales of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End fell 78% in its second week on the UK market.

Something that is striking is that it seems that the sequel whetted the appetite for The Last of Us in the public of this region. We say this since The Last of Us: Remastered for PlayStation 4 ranked ninth in sales.

But what about Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated? The remake of the classic platform player had a good commercial performance, ranking third on the list.

Nintendo 3DS game sales soared

Something curious that happened this week is that sales of games for Nintendo 3DS soared in the United Kingdom. In fact, the second game on the week’s best-selling title list is Bravely Second: End Layer, Square Enix’s 3DS RPG.

According to UKIE figures, Square Enix’s RPG sold three times as many physical copies last week, which at launch caused its total sales to almost double.

But why did this happen? What happens is that the RPG was offered at a very good price at Argos, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom. There it was possible to get it in exchange for £ 2.49 GBP ($ 3.07 USD). Its special edition was offered for £ 3.99 GPB ($ 4.92 USD). So, it was a promotion that collectors could not pass up.

That’s not all, since other 3DS games were also among the best sellers, although they were outside the Top 10. We are talking about Metroid: Samus Returns (28th.); Teddy Together (32 °.) And Little Battlers Experience (33 °.). All of these games were offered at a discount during the past week

Follow this link to see more news related to the video game industry in the UK.

Source