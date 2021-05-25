Part 5 ‘- The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Netflix has revealed the premiere date of the last season of ‘La Casa de Papel’, which will be divided into two parts of 5 episodes each.

Thus, ‘La Casa de Papel: Part 5 – Volume 1 -‘ will be released on September 3, while ‘Volume 2’ will be released on December 3, 2021.

According to the creators, this decision was made after writing and filming the series during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aim was to deliver both a grand finale and an emotional farewell to each and every one of the characters, so it was best to change the format.

The first 5 episodes of ‘La Casa de Papel: Part 5 ′ will be focused on the action of the war, with the band on the brink of collapse.

For its part, Volume 2 will further explore your feelings and emotions to give a complete closure.

According to the synopsis revealed by Netflix, ‘La Casa de Papel: Part 5 ′ will show us the group inside the Bank of Spain after 100 hours of confinement.

In addition, the Professor has been captured and the rest of the team does not have a plan to escape, so they will have to improvise each of their steps.

As if this were not enough, ‘La Casa de Papel: Part 5 ′ will take time to introduce a new enemy to the equation: the Spanish army.

This means that the characters will wage a large-scale fight against the armed forces, with the odds against it.

At the moment there is no official trailer with footage from the season; but this is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

It should be mentioned that despite the popularity of the show, there are no details that spin-offs or new related content will be produced.