In these days of quarantine, in the absence of spa and facial treatments to keep our skin beautiful and hydrated, we resort to natural masks and home remedies as an instant solution to have these results.

One of the benefits of homemade and natural masks is that we get the benefits first hand on our skin, because it absorbs all the nutrients naturally and without spending so much money from our pockets. In addition to having several or all the ingredients at home.

Skin care is a very important element to complete our beauty routine. Therefore, a parsley mask combined with other ingredients can have very good results on our skin, such as luminosity and hydration.

Benefits of parsley mask

Parsley contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which work on the skin producing luminosity, elasticity and regeneration. Another ingredient that we can add to our parsley mask is lemon, which contains high levels of vitamin C and is the main ingredient that acts to lighten the skin, as well as containing calcium and potassium.

In addition to lightening blemishes on the skin and on the face, the parsley mask helps to reduce acne breakouts and reduce the marks that have left and lighten dark areas of the skin.

How to make a parsley mask?

Ingredients

1 bunch of parsley

1 tablespoon of lemon

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Preparation method

Blend all the ingredients or mix until there is a homogeneous and thick mixture. Empty the mixture into a container and apply the mixture on your clean face. Apply the mask at night and leave current for 10 to 15 minutes, remove the mask with a damp towel to remove excesses and rinse with warm water.

