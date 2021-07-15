Parrizas says goodbye to Prague in the round of 16

The Spanish tennis player Nuria Parrizas was eliminated in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 Prague 2021, after succumbing to the Australian Storm sanders by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 in two hours and eight minutes of play, in a match where the Granada-born player started at a good tennis level, but with the passing of the minutes she was declining, something that took advantage of her rival to turn the game around. Despite the defeat, Parrizas’ good feelings in recent weeks, placing herself a couple of victories from being able to enter the top 100 of the WTA ranking for the first time.