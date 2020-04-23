Federal deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP), who chairs the Brazil-China parliamentary front in the Chamber, threatens to file an impeachment request from Chancellor Ernesto Araújo because of criticism of the Asian country. The congressman ordered his legal advisors to prepare a complaint for a crime of liability and intends to present it in the coming days to the Supreme Federal Court and the Chamber of Deputies. The reason was the text entitled “Comunavirus arrived”, published by the chancellor on Tuesday night, 21, in his personal blog, Metapolítica 17.

In the text, the minister comments on a book by Slavoj Zizek and denounces “the communist-globalist game of appropriating the pandemic to completely subvert liberal democracy and the market economy”. The minister reproduces excerpts from the book and makes critical remarks about the regime of the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Under the pretext of the pandemic, the new communism tries to build a world without nations, without freedom, without spirit, directed by a central agency of ‘solidarity’ in charge of watching and punishing. A state of permanent global exception, transforming the world into a great concentration camp. In view of this we need to fight for the health of the body and the health of the human spirit, against the coronavirus but also against the Comunavirus, which tries to take advantage of the destructive opportunity opened by the first, a parasite of the parasite “, wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs .

Pinato said he will sue the chancellor in the coming days for “repeatedly voicing irresponsible and derogatory positions” against China, Brazil’s largest trading partner. “Therefore, against the interests of our country,” says the deputy, who also chairs the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber and the parliamentary front of the BRICS, a bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Pinato quotes the article 5 of the Impeachment Law: “committing an act of hostility against a foreign nation, exposing the Republic to the danger of war, or compromising its neutrality”.

“If applicable, I will enter (with an impeachment request), with a complaint at the Board of Directors, if there is no retraction. I will do this legal and political maneuver,” said the parliamentarian. “The chancellor calling people a parasite is an ideological hatred that goes against the country’s interest at that moment.”

For the deputy, the increase in soy import quotas from the United States by China, to the detriment of national producers, was influenced not only by the terms of trade agreement between the two powers and by the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, but also for the sake of “political security”.

“The chancellor is completely unprepared. He has a totally distorted view, very limited, when we have to balance health and economy, as the president says, and the trade balance. He goes against interests, calling the guys parasites, and we need to increase exports and seek investment abroad. We are guessing one of the main trading partners. What will the country gain from this? “, he said.

Pinato notes that he has already quieted at other moments of the escalation of tension with China, which started in March, marked by publications interpreted as offensive to Beijing by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, and by the Minister of Education , Abraham Weintraub. Eduardo blamed the Chinese government for the pandemic, while Weintraub ridiculed the Chinese accent and insinuated that the Asian country would benefit geopolitically from the world crisis.

On both occasions, the Chinese Embassy reacted harshly and demanded retraction. The chancellor acted in defense of Eduardo, when rebuking the reaction of the Chinese ambassador, Yang Wanming, and was silent about the episode with the Minister of Education. Araujo now publishes the article at a time when China is trying to react globally to accusations without proof that the new coronavirus would have been manufactured in the laboratory and spread by China as a way of subjugating other countries.

It also uses WHO arguments against the country’s stigmatization as a way to convince people not to use the derogatory term “Chinese virus”. The expression was spread by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who cut funding to WHO for considering the entity “very centered” in China. The theses gained wide support among supporters of President Bolsonaro.

The demonstration by Pinato, who had already defended the Chinese ambassador and demanded an investigation of threats against the diplomat, is yet another sign of dissatisfaction in agribusiness, whose main importer is China, which generates a relationship of dependence on Brazilian rural producers. Pinato is putting pressure now for there to be a rebuke within the Bolsonaro government. He charges censorship of the chancellor on the part of ministers who take care of sectors that do business with Beijing.

“It is in the hands of the government. The Minister of Agriculture (Tereza Cristina) has to speak, Tarcísio (Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure) who is sending a plane to look for inputs, the military ministers have to speak. This can harm us. the impression that he wants to create chaos. Someone needs to stop it “, protests the deputy.

