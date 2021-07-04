Parliamentary bubbles; those close to power in San Lázaro

MEXICO CITY.

CAs dictated by the tradition of the so-called party in Mexico, the representatives who have a hand in Congress are the ones who are closest to the leaders of their respective political formations.

This trend will not escape the parliamentary bubbles of the Chamber of Deputies in the 64th legislature, to begin next September 1, in the midst of a polarization that four weeks ago was evident in the electoral confrontation between two broad parliamentary coalitions, and one force that aspires to function as a hinge.

Having lost 14 percent of the seats, compared to those it had so far, the coalition Together We Will Make History (JHH) made up of Morena, the Labor Party and PVEM, will have to build more agreements with the opposition, so its Parliamentary leaderships will increase their prominence in the rest of the administration.

Hence the importance that the bubbles of the 7 legislative groups will acquire in the fabric of agreements to finalize constitutional reforms, which, according to projections of the Parliamentary Bureau consultancy, will need the vote of 53 opposition legislators to achieve the qualified majority.

This would be 50 percent of the PAN deputies or 76 percent of the PRI congressmen. The sum of all the deputies of the PRD and MC would be insufficient ”, warned that platform directed by Sergio A. Bárcena.

With regard to the opposition, the politicians closest to the leaderships are already emerging as protagonists of San Lázaro. In the case of the bench of the 111 federal deputies of the PAN, chaired by Marko Cortés, the bubble will be made up of Jorge Romero Herrera, Santiago Creel Miranda and the current coordinator of the bench, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks.

Even though Margarita Zavala is expected to conform to her respective group of like-minded legislators, she will be relevant when it comes to PAN definitions.

Special weight will carry the reelected deputies of entities governed by the PAN such as the Yucatecans José Elías Lixa and Cecilia Patrón Laviada and Guanajuato who will repeat in office: Éctor Jaime Ramírez Barba and Ricardo Villarreal.

Luis Espinosa Cházaro, right hand of Jesús Zambrano, president of the PRD, is emerging to lead the group of 15 PRD members. And in its first circle would be Marcelino Castañeda and Rocío Banquells.

In the PRI bubble, led by the designated coordinator Rubén Moreira, the participation of Carolina Viggiano, Ismael Hernández Deras, Cynthia López Castro and the experienced dean Augusto Gómez Villanueva, all of them close to Alejandro Moreno, leader of the party, who will also be part of the group of 77 deputies of the PRI.

In the unconditional Morena bench, that of the Labor Party, the same party president, Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, will be the legislative coordinator of a fraction of 39. And, as happened in the legislature to end, also in the next one they will continue to have a A determining role is the current coordinator and vice-coordinator, Reginaldo Sandoval and Gerardo Fernández Noroña, respectively.

In the PVEM, with a group of 43 members, the future coordinator has not yet been informed, but the bench will have the current president of the party, Karen Castrejón, in the first line of fire; reelected deputy Carlos Puente, key in the alliance made with Morena in the current legislature, and former senator Luis Armando Melgar.

The bancanda of 199 deputies of Morena will once again have the current coordinator, Ignacio Mier Velazco, in its bubble, who hopes to be ratified in that assignment, which could also occupy other reelected deputies such as Manuel Rodríguez, from Tabasco, and now in charge of the Energy Commission, and Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, legislative representative of the party before the INE and who has had a prominent role in the government’s strategy against that autonomous body.

Other morenistas who will have partisan reflectors in the management of the parliamentary agenda are the former governor of Michoacán, Leonel Godoy, the former president of the party, Yeidckol Polenvesky; Patricia Armendáriz and the reelected deputies Aleida Alavez, Erasmo González, Carol Altamirano, Hirepan Maya and Wendy Briceño.

For the hinge party, Movimiento Ciudadano, the case of the party bubble will also apply, leading the current secretary general of the party, Jorge Álvarez Maynez: the president of the MC Citizen Council, Salomón Chertorivski, and one of the Jalisco policies of the first Circle of Governor Enrique Alfaro, Mirza Flores. Two ex-governors, ex-legislators, ex-party leaders and experienced politicians will be a strong card in this bench of 23 deputies: the veteran Amalia García and the ex-PRI Ivonne Ortega.

These are the names that we will see appear when the positions are distributed in the main committees of the Chamber of Deputies and in the defense of the main parliamentary positions when setting their terms in the rostrum.

And it is that, if you do not belong to the partisan bubble, it is difficult to occupy the places of the boards of directors of the commissions, be a speaker in a stellar debate or carry out an initiative.

According to Vilfig Consultores, in their analysis of the electoral balance, for the 65th Legislature there will be relevant actors, in the following order: the morenistas Mier Velazco and Gutiérrez Luna; the emecists Amalia García and Salomón Chertorivski; the deputies of the PVEM Carlos Puente and Karen Castrejón; the PAN members Jorge Romero and Juan Carlos Romero Hicks; the PRI members Rubén Moreira, Carolina Vigianno and Alejandro Moreno; the PRD Espinosa Cházaro and the PT Reginaldo Sandoval and Alberto Anaya.

The same consulting firm anticipates that at the start of the next legislature the agenda will contain the following issues: distribution of commissions; approval of the income law and the 2021 budget, the National Water Law, as well as the three constitutional reforms announced by President López Obrador in electoral matters, with changes to the INE; strengthening of the CFE and to give military command to the National Guard.

The consulting partner of the Vilfig platform, Israel Tello Ortiz, warned that Morena will seek to chair two of the most relevant committees, the Budget and the Treasury.

He commented that there is a tradition that the latter is led by the opposition.

Israel Tello stressed that the legislative pressure blocks that governors should also consider, even with representatives of parties other than his own. Although he specified that in the current administration this trend has weakened due to the budgetary limitations of the state governments.

Regarding the bubbles in San Lázaro, the specialist, who has been a parliamentary advisor and legislative liaison for Segob and SCT, stated:

The chain of command, in political terms, and it is much more determined by the party leadership in the case of Mexico, because unlike the United States, for example, where there is a strong link between the district and its representative, because their re-election it depends on the electorate, here the career of a legislator continues to depend on the leadership of his organization ”, stated Tello Ortiz.

Thus, the profiles closest to and prepared and related to the political groups that are in the leadership of the parties are those who are rewarded with the presidencies of commissions or parliamentary positions ”, he explained.

THE ALLEGED

The Morena bancanda, of 199 deputies, will once again have the current coordinator, Ignacio Mier Velazco, in its bubble. In the PAN bench, of 111 deputies, the bubble will be made up of Jorge Romero Herrera, Santiago Creel Miranda and the current coordinator of the bench, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks. Deputy Luis Espinosa Cházaro, Jesús Zambrano’s right hand, is emerging to lead the group of 15 PRD members. Marcelino Castañeda and Rocío Banquells would be in the bubble. In the PRI bubble, which will be directed by Rubén Moreira, the participation of Carolina Vigianno, Ismael Hernández Deras and Augusto Gómez Villanueva is expected. The party’s president, Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, will be the legislative coordinator of a fraction of 39 deputies from the Labor Party. In the Green, the bench will have in the first line of fire, the current president of the party, Karen Castrejón and the reelected Carlos Puente. In the bubble of Movimiento Ciudadano, the party’s general secretary, Jorge Álvarez Maynez, and the president of the MC Citizen Council, Salomón Chertorivski, are leading.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ