Federal deputies and senators used social networks on the morning of this Friday, the 24th, to reflect the dismissal of Maurício Valeixo from the General Directorate of the Federal Police. The confirmation of Valeixo’s departure came in the publication of the Official Gazette this Friday, a day after speculation about his departure from office created a crisis in the federal government, including the threat of resignation of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro.

One of the parliamentarians to criticize the departure of the director-general more emphatically was Senator Alessandro Vieira (CIDADANIA-SE). On Twitter, the senator called the change in the PF’s command “shame”. “Anyone who is afraid of a technical and independent police is a criminal! We are carefully monitoring and repudiating this attack on the Federal Police, an institution that is a source of pride for Brazilians and a pillar in the necessary fight against corruption. #VERGONHA”, he wrote.

Some opposition lawmakers also commented on the dismissal. Congressman for São Paulo, Orlando Silva (PCdoB) analyzed the situation as a defeat for everyone involved in the case, citing Bolsonaro, Moro and Valeixo himself.

“If Bolsonaro did not have the strength to fire a subordinate from the ministry, he would be demoralized. On the other hand, Valeixo’s resignation reveals deep fears of the president, which weakens him. If Moro is faced with what has happened, he becomes a human tatter. Everyone loses” said Silva.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) questioned the “fight for political control” of the PF amid a new coronavirus pandemic. In his post, Costa shared a video of an article shown in Thursday’s edition of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, which spoke about the crisis that the director’s departure created in Planalto. In the video shared by the senator, the words “Bolsonaro wants to overthrow Moro to move the PF” were added.

“How far does the fight for political control from the Federal Police go? And why are you so interested in that? What is the fear of those involved in this new crisis created by the government in the country in the middle of a pandemic?”, Wrote the senator from Pernambuco.

The context of exoneration

The president’s warning to Moro that Valeixo would be fired moved the Plateau on Thursday, 23. At a meeting in the morning, Bolsonaro told the minister that the change in PF command was already defined. The Minister of Justice, for his part, threatened to leave the government if the order for the exchange came “from the top down.”

Behind the scenes of the government, Moro’s threat was seen more as pressure. Even so, the military wing of the government took action to try to overcome the new wear and tear between the president and Moro. Ministers-general Braga Netto (Casa Civil) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat) talked to the Minister of Justice and Public Security and acted as firefighters in the crisis.

In practice, Valeixo had already dealt with Moro, at the beginning of the year, about his departure from the post of director-general of the Federal Police. A man trusted by the former Lava Jato judge, the delegate showed exhaustion in office, referring to a tense 2019 in charge of the PF. Moro was trying, however, to find a name he trusted for the post, when he was surprised, on Thursday, by Bolsonaro’s statement that changes in the corporation would occur in the coming days.

The president’s decision to change the PF command comes days after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate who organized and financed demonstrations in defense of the dictatorship on Sunday. Bolsonaro participated in an act with this content before the Army HQ in Brasilia. He was irritated after some of his allies were targeted by the Federal Police.

