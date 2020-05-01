BRASILIA – Parliamentarians linked to evangelical churches asked for support from the economic area of ​​the Jair Bolsonaro government to gain access to bank loans. The matter was even taken to the Central Bank. The BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, received, on the last 22, deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), licensed bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and current 1st vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Pereira is one of the leaders of the so-called Centrão, a block of parties with which Bolsonaro articulates an approach to increase the government’s support base in the National Congress.

The fear among technicians in the economic area is that the pressure of evangelicals will lead Caixa Econômica Federal to grant a series of financing to the churches in the wake of the pandemic of the covid-19.

According to the Estadão / Broadcast, a complaint of parliamentarians linked to the evangelical bench is that the government has already helped large companies, but has not yet reached out to churches, who had to close to avoid crowds during the pandemic and are collecting less tithe from their faithful. Many are campaigning to receive “online donations”, even from abroad.

The crisis led banks to open lines of financing for companies with subsidized interest rates, with the cost paid for by the National Treasury. In light of this, parliamentarians linked to the bench began to ask for “financial system support”. The technicians of the economic area demand transparency of this movement of the churches with the help of the government. Members of the economic team are concerned with the issue “hanging around the BC”.

The meeting between Marcos Pereira and Campos Neto is recorded on the BC president’s public agenda, published on the bank’s website. According to the Estadão / Broadcast, Pereira and the group of deputies who accompanied him wanted to know the BC’s position on the possibility of banks giving loans to churches. The BC clarified that there are no legal impediments.

Today, however, banks do not usually grant loans to churches because they are guaranteed only real estate and the tithes of the faithful. Both are generally rejected as backing for these operations because they are difficult to collect in the event of default. Even in the case of real estate, the assessment is that it is unlikely that a judge would grant the blocking of the property (where the religious temple works) because that would make its activity unfeasible.

Qualified government sources heard by the report said that the intention of religious leaders is to obtain an opinion from the Central Bank so that public banks can grant loans.

To Estadão / Broadcast, the Central Bank did not deny or confirm the request for the opinion. “Within the scope of the regulation issued by the Central Bank or the National Monetary Council, the BC informs that there is no normative prohibition for the granting of loans by financial institutions to religious entities or to non-profit institutions”, the BC merely said in note.

Wanted, deputy Marcos Pereira said that “there was no call for help from the BC”, but confirmed that the churches seek access to loans. “What happened was a request for ‘clarification’ about the possibility of financial institutions being able to lend to religious institutions,” he said in a note sent to the report.

In the past few weeks, the vice president of the Chamber has raised the tone of the provocations against the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, amid criticism of the performance of the economic team in the negotiations for the emergency aid package to states and municipalities. In one of the messages on social media, Pereira wrote: “Paulo Guedes took over the Ministry of Economy saying that he wanted ‘less Brasilia, more Brazil’. Which Paulo Guedes should we believe in? “

For Guedes’ allies, Pereira’s finger is behind the “frying” that the minister suffered in recent weeks, before and after the launch of Pró-Brasil, the government’s investment plan for the economic recovery in the post-covid-19 phase .

Within the portfolio, auxiliaries even attribute to the stalemate with the churches the broadcast of a report by TV Record, whose owner is Bishop Edir Macedo (founder of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, the same as Pereira), branding Guedes as insensitive to the poorest during the new coronavirus crisis. Universal said that this issue should be dealt with directly with the broadcaster, which has not commented at the time of this publication.

Wanted, the Ministry of Economy did not respond. Caixa reported that it has credit lines available to churches, “depending on the guarantee presented”, but did not respond to questions about offering new loans to help religious institutions to cope with the crisis during the pandemic.

