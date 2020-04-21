Parliamentarians criticized, on Monday, 20, statements that former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) gave in recent days regarding an alleged plot to overthrow President Jair Bolsonaro. On Sunday, Jefferson participated in a live, broadcast by Bolsonaro himself, in which he accused the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) of being behind the stratagem, without showing evidence. This Monday, in an interview with the State, the former congressman, sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption and money laundering, reiterated the narrative.

Jefferson’s statements are used by Bolsonaro’s allies to criticize Congress. Bolsonaro’s first-time ally in 2018, Senator Major Olímpio (SP), the leader of the PSL, classified the speech of the monthly denouncer as a “crazy conspiracy theory”.

“The president forgot about Roberto Jefferson’s previous life. This is a mockery. A picture of Queiroz, Flávio Bolsonaro and Roberto Jefferson circulates among the senators with the inscription: now we have the team ready,” said Olímpio. state. Still according to the leader of the ex-president’s party, nobody intends to ask for Bolsonaro’s impeachment, nor the opposition. “His political capital is running out on its own. You don’t see the PT asking for impeachment. They want Bolsonaro to bleed until 2022 to say they were right.”

President Jair Bolsonaro broadcast live on social media while watching the interview of former deputy Roberto Jefferson to right-wing groups

The senator said that on Sunday there was a virtual “heated” conversation by the leaders of the House. “Until yesterday we felt that Bolsonaro was coffee with milk and let it go. But that changed from yesterday to today, after he went to the demonstration with slogans to close Congress and the Supreme Court. I felt among the party leaders that no one can stand it. plus the lack of presidential stance “, stated Olímpio.

One of the organizers of the live with Roberto Jefferson and leader of the República de Curitiba group, Paulo Generoso tried to explain the choice of the former deputy, who was convicted and imprisoned for corruption under the Mensalão scheme. “We are not passing a cloth over his past. I do not see Roberto Jefferson as a political reference. He represents the old policy that we have always fought against. But the live was not about his curriculum or his life, but about denouncing this coup. behind the scenes, “said the activist.

Jefferson, who is president of the PTB, said on the live that Maia would be moving to vote on a PEC that would allow him and the Senate president Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) to be reelected. Maia’s term ends on January 31 of next year and, according to the Constitution, he cannot run for a new term.

For the leader of the PSD in the Senate, Otto Alencar (BA), the petebista “was never a parameter” in politics. “The president has given space to those who are immersed in the old politics. Jefferson is an example of the old politics and he has never been a parameter for anyone. He does not deserve my consideration. senator. For Alencar, Bolsonaro would have committed a crime of responsibility, but there is no climate for impeachment.

For Congressman Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), Bolsonaro is increasingly connected to “very high physiologism”. “Roberto Jefferson was the man of the Correios scandal and was impeached. This is Bolsonaro’s new policy.” Asked if the opposition is considering asking for the impeachment of the president, Teixeira disagreed. “This is a topic that we are going to mature”.

Deputy Ivan Valente (Psol), in turn, classified Jefferson as the “champion of false news.

For Twiiter, ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who was accused by the petebista of being part of the “coup” manifested himself. “It is not good to intensify institutional crises. A little restraint from side to side helps. I do not believe in conspiracies to take power from Pr. He and some military personnel can believe it. Better not to give excuses for the worst: remember 68. The intentions disappear in authoritarianism and become a pretext “, said FHC.

In an interview with state this Sunday, the toucan said he does not see how to apply impeachment to Bolsonaro’s case. “Ask for impeachment now on the basis of what? Impeachment occurs when the government loses a majority in Congress and no longer passes. When it loses the ability to govern. Second, when there are people on the street and the economic situation is bad. the government does not have a solid majority, nor has it ever, because it always despised the majority in Congress, but it continues to govern. There are no people on the street. Everyone is at home, afraid. “

