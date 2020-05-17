Israel’s parliament (Knesset) gave its vote of confidence to the government formed by premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former political rival Benny Gantz on Sunday (17).

With 76 votes in favor and 46 against, today’s decision puts an end to the country’s political crisis, which has taken Israelis to the polls three times in less than a year. In the vote, with 73 votes in favor, the new Knesset president, Netanyahu’s Likud representative, Yariv Levin, was also elected.

Also on Sunday, the new government was sworn in, which took place three days late due to the fact that Likud representatives did not “benefit” from ministerial positions or declared themselves dissatisfied with the designated functions.

The so-called “national emergency government” united the two political rivals, who agreed to make an exchange in the post of prime minister after 18 months. In the first stage, Netanyahu maintains the function, being replaced by the leader of Azul and Branco in the sequence. The agreement also formed the most numerous executive in Israel’s history, with 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers. In that first moment, Gantz will even be the country’s defense minister. His party also took over the Foreign Affairs portfolio, which will be handled by former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, and Justice, with Avi Nissenkorn.

The agreement between the two political rivals was decided, in addition to the political crisis, by the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), since taking the country to the polls again at this time would be impossible.

