The two chambers of France’s parliament have approved an app that will be able to control and track people after the country’s full reopening, a tool that many states are considering to prevent a new outbreak of coronavirus, despite questions about growing state surveillance.

First, the French National Assembly gave the green light to the application called StopCovid, which can be used on any smartphone to allow authorities to track people and detect how they are contagious.

Although the opposition and some parliamentarians from the pro-government majority On the Go opposed the risk of violation of individual liberties, the use of the application was approved in Deputies with 338 votes in favor, 215 against and 21 abstentions, according to the agency of ANSA news.

Shortly after and after a short debate, the Senate gave final approval, according to the newspaper Le Monde.

The Gallic government insists on the importance of the StopCovid application as the deconfiguration phase is completed.

In the midst of this political debate, the Ministry of Health reported today that the country registered for the eighth consecutive day a daily death toll of less than 100.

In a statement, health authorities detailed that the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 28,596, of which 18,260 were registered in hospitals and another 10,336 in nursing homes, while the number of infected is 182,847, according to Europe. Press.

According to the Johns Hopkins American University, France is the seventh most infected country in the world and the fourth with the highest number of deaths, surpassed only by the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The most serious cases continue to be concentrated in the Ile-de-France, Haute-France, Greater East and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions, which account for 73% of cases in intensive care, while in the Overseas Territories 116 are hospitalized five more than yesterday – and 19 admitted to intensive care, the German agency DPA reported.

Amid the de-escalation of restrictions in European countries, the Swiss government announced today that starting June 15, the borders with Germany, France and Austria will be open.

