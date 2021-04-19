Parler will return to the App Store, although he will have to comply with the rules

Parler, the controversial app used by supporters of the far right, will return to the App Store after several months of veto. According to CNBC, Apple will allow the return after changes made to comply with its app store policies.

A letter posted on Twitter by Republican Senator Ken Buck confirms Parler’s return. The letter signed by Timothy Powderly, Apple’s director of government affairs, details why Parler was removed from the App Store and the process to restore it.

According to Apple, from the moment they vetoed Parler they stayed in contact with them.

Apple’s review team has had substantial discussions with Parler in an effort to bring the app into compliance with the guidelines and reinstate it on the App Store. As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to his app and the app’s content moderation practices. The application review team informed Parler as of April 14, 2021 that his proposed application will be approved for reinstallation on the App Store.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk – Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

Apple indicated that the updated version will be available as soon as Parler decides, so now the ball is in his court.

Parler may not include offensive or discriminatory content

The decision to veto Parler from the App Store came after the seizure of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Together with Apple, Google and Amazon they made similar decisions that meant the coup de grace for the right-wing application.

After a few months the app announced his return, although without its CEO, John Matze. The social network began its deployment on the web with the help of Epik, a service that hosts other platforms linked to the extreme right.

Parler mentioned that it uses sustainable technology independent of Big Tech, although it is a fact that it depends on them to reach more users. His Return to the App Store implies that you must abide by the guidelines of the same.

This means that Parler must not include offensive or discriminatory content that could humiliate, intimidate or hurt an individual or group. The app must filter this material, as well as implement a mechanism to report it and block users who abuse the service.

