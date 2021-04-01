Parler has now been removed from Amazon, Apple and Google

5 facts to understand the controversy of Parler 2:29

(CNN Business) – Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives, is now virtually homeless on the internet as Amazon, Apple and Google have removed it from their platforms in a span of just over 24 hours.

Amazon said it would remove Parler from its cloud hosting service, Amazon Web Services, on Sunday night, effectively removing him from the public internet after mounting pressure from the public and Amazon employees.

The decision, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, will shut down Parler’s website and app until it can find a new hosting provider. Parler’s website was not accessible early Monday.

BuzzFeed News was the first to report on the move.

What is Parler?

Parler is an alternative social network popular with conservatives and has been widely used by supporters of President Donald Trump, including some who participated in Wednesday’s riots at the US Capitol.

In a letter obtained by CNN Business that was sent to Parler’s chief policy officer, Amy Peikoff, on Saturday, Amazon Web Services said that in recent weeks it has informed Parler of 98 examples of “posts that clearly encourage and incite violence”. The letter includes screenshots of various examples.

“We have seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” ​​wrote AWS. “It is clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service.”

The letter continued: “AWS provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we continue to respect Parler’s right to determine for himself what content he will allow on his site. However, we cannot provide services to a customer who cannot effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others. Because Parler cannot meet our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler’s account. ”

The move threatens to isolate Parler from his entire audience. Not only will new users not be able to find Parler in the two largest app stores on the internet, but even those who have already downloaded the app will not be able to use it because they will not be able to communicate with Parler’s servers on AWS.

Parler’s reaction

In fact, Parler CEO John Matze warned that the situation could lead to service outages.

After Amazon pulled the company out of its web host, Parler’s website could be offline for a week while we “rebuild from scratch,” Matze said in a post on its platform.

“We will do our best to switch to a new supplier right now as we have so many competing for our business,” Matze continued.

Matze accused Amazon of trying to “completely eliminate freedom of expression from the Internet.”

The reveal of Amazon’s decision came shortly after Apple removed Parler from its app store.

“There is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activities,” the iPhone maker said of its move.

Apple notified Parler of its decision in a message saying it had violated the terms of the company’s app store.

“The processes that Parler has put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of dangerous and illegal content have proven insufficient,” Apple told Parler. “Specifically, we have continued to find direct threats of violence and calls to incite illegal actions in violation of Guideline 1.1 – Security – Objectionable Content.”

Apple’s ad said that Parler’s responses to an earlier warning were inadequate, including Parler’s defense that he had been taking violent rhetoric on his platform “very seriously for weeks” and had a moderation plan “for him. moment, ”according to Apple.

“Parler has not taken adequate steps to address the proliferation of these threats to human safety,” Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. “We have suspended Parler from the App Store until these issues are resolved.”

Apple’s decision followed a similar move by Google on Friday to remove Parler from the Google Play Store.

Matze wrote in a message on his platform that Apple will “ban Parler until we renounce freedom of expression, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook, and become a surveillance platform by seeking the guilt of those who use Parler before their innocence”.

“They claim it is due to violence on the platform,” Matze wrote of Apple, whom he also accused of being a “software monopoly,” a particularly relevant attack at this time given an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Apple by the manufacturer. from Fortnite Epic Games. “The community does not agree as today we reached number 1 in their store.”

Matze promised to share “more details on our next plans soon as we have so many options.”