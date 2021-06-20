Parlem Telecom joins BME Growth on June 22

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the incorporation of PARLEM TELECOM COMPANYIA DE TELECOMUNICACIONS, once all the documentation presented has been studied and after analyzing the information presented by the company and once the favorable evaluation report of the Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The start of the negotiation of the company, which is the third company to join BME Growth this year, will be on Tuesday, June 22. The ringing of the bell will take place at the Barcelona Stock Exchange. PARLEM TELECOM is the second company to access BME Growth from the Pre-Market Environment, following the incorporation of the Cuoatroochenta Solutions SMEs last year. This BME program accompanies companies on their way to the stock markets with training and help in their adaptation to make the leap. There are currently 17 companies in this initiative and another 17 partners that help in the formation of the companies.

The company’s Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 2.83 euros, which is the subscription price of the capital increase carried out by the company, which represents a total valuation of the company of 45.3 million euros. The capital increase, subscribed by 235 shareholders, amounted to 12.5 million euros and received requests for more than 112 million euros.

The company’s trading code will be “PAR”. The company has had the advice of GVC Gaesco Valores and Andbank España as joint placement entities and Banco Sabadell as agent entity. Norgestión is the Registered Advisor.

PARLEM TELECOM is a Catalan operator born in 2014 that offers comprehensive telecommunications services, both for individuals and companies, in Catalonia and its surroundings. Bet on a close relationship with the client with its own identity. The company is in the expansion phase and has appeared in the last two years among the top 200 positions in the Financial Times top of the 1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe.