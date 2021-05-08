Parlem Telcom prepares its IPO | News | Operators

Parlem Telecom prepares to go on the stock market BME Growth after having achieved its best historical economic results last year, when the telecommunications operator achieved a turnover of 18.7 million euros. This figure represents an increase in revenue of 70% compared to 2019, the year in which the Catalan company obtained 10.9 million in turnover. In this way, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have hardly been noticed in its business expansion, which closed 2020 with profits of about 11,000 euros and an EBITDA of 660,000 euros.

Specifically, the total number of mobile lines went from 36.3k (2019) to 54.7k (2020), while those of fixed telephony (fiber or ADSL) went from 16.6k (2019) to 24.5k ( 2020). At the same time, the operator’s progressive commitment to B2B clients —With its Parlem Empresas business area— is already bearing its first fruits, as business customers accounted for 11% of 2020 total revenue (2,074 million euros) compared to 89% of residential customers (16,684 million euros). As for 2021, the growth prospects are even better and during the first quarter the operator has already entered a total of 6 million euros, a figure that exceeds the results for the entire 2018 financial year (5.6 million euros) .

Ernest Pérez-Mas, main shareholder and CEO of Parlem Telecom. Parlem Telecom will open dozens of physical stores in Catalonia.

The Catalan company, which is led by its main shareholder and CEO, Ernest Pérez-Mas (in the photo), will launch in the coming weeks a new round of financing, with which it aspires to obtain a capital of 10 million euros to carry out its IPO. Recently, Parlem Telecom also issued a convertible bond worth 3 million euros, the subscription of which was led by the venture capital manager Inveready, another of the main shareholders of the operator.

Expansion strategy

The immediate strategy of the operator is to still reach a greater implantation in Catalonia with the opening of dozens of physical stores, which will allow it to penetrate rural areas and some large urban centers. The telco, which will invest 1 million euros in this territorial expansion in the next 12 months, will act at three levels: flagship stores in provincial capitals, franchise stores in regional capitals and mobile / corner stores in small towns. With this plan, Parlem Telecom aspires to a market of 300,000 users and expects to generate more than 2 million euros of revenue in 2022. In turn, the Catalan company will acquire its own fiber infrastructure in rural areas where your establishments will be located to accelerate customer acquisition. Currently, the operator has three of its own physical stores throughout Catalonia located in Barcelona, ​​Lleida and Reus.

The operatorwill acquire its own fiber infrastructure in rural areas and possible company purchases

Parlem Telecom’s strategy for the coming months also includes the acquisition of local telecommunications companies in the target territories to reinforce its rural plan.

In turn, the company shows open to developing its business beyond Catalonia, particularly in the Balearic Islands, where in 2019 it already acquired the company Lemon Telecom, and in the Valencian Community.

In the medium term, the company sets the following objectives for 2024: total revenues of more than 60 million euros, an EBITDA that reaches 15% and business clients that account for 20% of turnover.