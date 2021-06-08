Parking the car in your own ford has a penalty: all the …

The law classifies as a serious penalty to park or park in a ford, even if the driver who did it is the owner of it. Attentive to the keys and the amount of the fine.

June 8, 2021 (10:50 CET)

Parking the car in your own ford has a penalty

A lots of drivers who own a ford think wrong what if they park their vehicle in it they will never be fined, belief that is totally false, since the current Current legislation does not distinguish between the type of person or vehicle that parks in it (at the ford).

First of all, it must be considered that the Ford is a private license that is paid in each town hall and gives the right to reserve a space on the public road for the entry and exit of vehicles into a garage, a space that at no time should it be hindered. With this license, the city council also establishes that said space must be free and without any car being parked as it would be hindering the public road itself and the passage into the garage.

In current legislation and more specifically in the Chapter VIII dedicated to Stopping and Parking of the General Traffic Regulation establishes in its article 91.2c. what It is forbidden to park “when the normal use of the exit passage or access to a property of people or animals, or vehicles in a properly marked ford is obstructed”.

In the case of the Traffic Law, it is classified as serious penalty “Stop or park in the bus lane, on curves, changes in grade, parking areas for the exclusive use of people with disabilities, tunnels, underpasses, intersections or in any other dangerous place or in which circulation is seriously impeded or constitutes a risk, especially for pedestrians ”. In this regard, current legislation considers that the fact of parking in a ford means parking a vehicle in a dangerous place that can impede traffic (in this case, the traffic of people if the ford occupies part of the pavement passable by pedestrians or the traffic of the vehicles that go into the garage).

Considering itself as a serious offense, parking or parking in a ford carries an economic fine similar to sanctions of the same type: 200 euros. This amount will have to be paid by all drivers who commit said offense, without distinguishing between whether they are the owner of the ford or whether they are one of the owners of the vehicles that “sleep” in said garage.

Definitely, all drivers without distinction who park or park in a ford may be fined up to 200 euros.