This has been stated by a recent study by the University of Georgia

This also provides keys to disinfect our clothes

A study carried out by the University of Georgia has concluded that any trace of coronavirus can be removed from our car in a few minutes just by parking it in the sun.

The hot negatively influences the coronavirus? The experts do not finish to agree on the incidence of this one in which it has been the scourge of the humanity during the last months. Not so for the University of Georgia, which has concluded after a study that the heat produced in the interior of a car can kill the person responsible for the Covid-19. The reason? The greenhouse effect.

Parking a car in the sun, especially in summer, is very dangerous for anyone staying inside. Many times it is advisable that, even for a short time, a child or pet be left inside a vehicle in these circumstances. The aforementioned university affirms that, on average and on a day that is barely 21 degrees, the temperature inside the interior of a car can become 45 degrees if an hour passes parked in the sun. If the day is 27 degrees the number can increase to 50. The passage of the sun’s rays through the glass causes this, which is life-threatening for the new virus.

According to the aforementioned study, the heat causes the time required to disinfect a car from the coronavirus to drop dramatically. It can live for more or less a day on paper and cardboard and about three days on plastic and steel at temperatures of 22 degrees. However, if the heat is increased to 54 degrees, 99.99% of the viral load dies within 20 minutes. With a temperature of 65 degrees, which can easily get inside a car parked in the sun in summer in Spain, this time is reduced to just 5 minutes.

Those responsible for the study claim after releasing these data that the theory of heat is valid for other fields. That is, if a clothes dryer at the mentioned temperatures, the life expectancy of the virus is exactly the same, so it can be an ideal method to disinfect it.

However, despite these results, the University of Georgia is cautious and ensures need more evidence to fully understand the behavior of the virus. “More testing is needed, but we know that the hotter it is, the less time it takes for the virus to die. We are told to wear face masks when shopping or doing other essential tasks outside of our homes. Parked cars get quite hot. on sunny days. So you can rotate two masks, leaving one in the car while you shop, or just leave your mask in your car when you get home as long as you park in a warm place, “he said Travis Glenn, professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Georgia.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.