Parking spaces are getting too small for today’s cars

That the cars are getting bigger it is no secret. The dimensions of the vehicles of practically all the segments have been increasing in the last decades following the needs of the users regarding space and habitability. But there is also collateral damage that has not gone unnoticed and that complicates the parking maneuver. And it is that parking spaces are getting small in many cases.

The vast majority of public and private garages have long been built without taking into account this increase in car dimensions. This has been shown by the OCU in its latest study in which analyzes more than 200 car parks of all kinds located in 27 Spanish cities. The result, despite being evident, does not cease to surprise by its forcefulness. Because more than half of the squares presented a fair or insufficient size to park comfortably.

If we start by reflecting the increase dimensions Of the new cars, just compare some of the most popular with their first generations. The SEAT Ibiza when it came out in 1984 was 3.64 meters long and 1.61 meters wide; while the current one already reaches 4.05 meters in length and 1.78 meters in width. The same would happen with the Volkswagen Golf, which has gone from 3.82 meters long and 1.61 meters wide in 1974 to 4.25 meters in length and 1.79 meters in width. Y the same happens in upper segments, being the general trend.

While these levels in the can increase up to 15%, the parking spaces do not grow. This is because in places like Madrid or Barcelona they have not modified their regulations in terms of parking and the dimensions of the spaces remain the same as more than three decades ago. The perfect example is the capital of Madrid, which has hardly changed General Urban Planning Plan of Madrid since 1985. There was an update in 1997, but it doesn’t cover today’s needs at all.

This means that small garage spaces have 4 meters long and 2.25 meters wide, the medium ones are 4.5 meters long and the same width and the largest squares reach 5 meters long and 2.40 wide. In Barcelona they can even be five centimeters narrower by regulation. In all cases, insufficient for the measurements of the cars which are considered in each category, since an Ibiza would not fit long in a small square and a Golf would be just wide (opening doors) in a medium one.

There are already organizations such as the RACC that have been asking for a long time to increase the measures of parking spaces until the 5 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, which would be recommended according to the current dimensions of the vehicles. As long as the regulations of these cities do not change, data will continue to be left such as that 24% of the squares have the right size and 30% are narrow by today’s standards.

Source: OCU