The SER was suspended since the alarm state entered into force

On June 15 the reservation of places for the toilets will end

The payment of the SER fee resumes throughout Madrid after being suspended two months ago due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the advance of the coronavirus.

The temporary suspension of Regulated Parking Service –SER– in Madrid comes to an end. Starting today, Monday, June 1, parking meters return to normal operations in the capital. The measure was initially taken in the areas near the hospitals to facilitate parking for both the toilets and the relatives of the sick, although it was eventually moved to the entire city.

The resumption of TO BE is one of the measures programmed by the City of Madrid in the de-escalation, and has to do with the increase in traffic that has been experienced with the passage from Phase 0 to Phase 1, in which there is already freedom of movement within the same province. In this sense, the Prime Minister has announced that, if there are no outbreaks, on July 1 all of Spain will have permission to change province.

The data indicates that last Monday, the first in Phase 1, there was an increase in traffic on the M-30 of 22% compared to the previous week. There has also been an increase in traffic in urban areas, where however the council has designed a de-escalation mobility plan to promote the use of public transport. On May 25, the EMT expanded its offer to 90% due to the growing demand arising from the passage to Phase 1. It has also begun to enable a network of 45 kilometers of additional bus lanes.

On the other hand, from June 15 the City Council will end the reservation of places for health professionals in SER zone, another of the measures contemplated by the progressive de-escalation.

