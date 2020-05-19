Parking lots at 27 California state parks were partially reopened weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors from visiting the parks during the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
Parking lots partially reopened at Jack London State Historical Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County, including Huntington, Bolsa Chica and Crystal Cove, among others.
Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of the California Department of State Parks, said that despite increased access in some parks and beaches, authorities still encourage people to stay close to their homes.
“State parks will continue to monitor visits and physical distancing throughout the system and if unsafe conditions develop, the park units may close again,” he said.
Visitors are also encouraged to check online to see if the park or beach they want to visit is open before leaving home, what new guidelines are in place and if parking is available, he said.
As of Tuesday, 36 parks were closed and 244 were open, although camps, restrooms, visitor centers, and other facilities remain closed in all state parks.
Here is a list of parks that now have limited parking:
Butte County
Lake Oroville State Recreation Area
El Dorado County
Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
Emerald Bay State Park
Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (also in Sacramento and Placer Counties)
Lake Valley State Recreation Area
Washoe Meadows State Park
Kern County
Onyx Ranch
Nevada County
Donner Memorial State Park
Orange county
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Doheny State Beach
Huntington State Beach
San Clemente State Beach
Crystal Cove State Beach
Placer County
Auburn State Recreation Area
Kings Beach State Recreation Area
Riverside County
Lake Perris State Recreation Area
San Benito County
Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area
Santa Cruz County
Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
Forest of Nisene Marks State Park
Wilder Ranch State Park
Shasta County
McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park
Sonoma County
Armstrong Redwoods State Nature Reserve
Austin Creek State Recreation Area
Jack London State Historical Park
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
Trione-Annadel State Park
Tuolumne County
Columbia State Historical Park
