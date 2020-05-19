Parking lots at 27 California state parks were partially reopened weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors from visiting the parks during the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

Parking lots partially reopened at Jack London State Historical Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County, including Huntington, Bolsa Chica and Crystal Cove, among others.

Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of the California Department of State Parks, said that despite increased access in some parks and beaches, authorities still encourage people to stay close to their homes.

“State parks will continue to monitor visits and physical distancing throughout the system and if unsafe conditions develop, the park units may close again,” he said.

Visitors are also encouraged to check online to see if the park or beach they want to visit is open before leaving home, what new guidelines are in place and if parking is available, he said.

As of Tuesday, 36 parks were closed and 244 were open, although camps, restrooms, visitor centers, and other facilities remain closed in all state parks.

Here is a list of parks that now have limited parking:

Butte County

Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

El Dorado County

Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

Emerald Bay State Park

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (also in Sacramento and Placer Counties)

Lake Valley State Recreation Area

Washoe Meadows State Park

Kern County

Onyx Ranch

Nevada County

Donner Memorial State Park

Orange county

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Doheny State Beach

Huntington State Beach

San Clemente State Beach

Crystal Cove State Beach

Placer County

Auburn State Recreation Area

Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Riverside County

Lake Perris State Recreation Area

San Benito County

Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area

Santa Cruz County

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park

Forest of Nisene Marks State Park

Wilder Ranch State Park

Shasta County

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park

Sonoma County

Armstrong Redwoods State Nature Reserve

Austin Creek State Recreation Area

Jack London State Historical Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Trione-Annadel State Park

Tuolumne County

Columbia State Historical Park

